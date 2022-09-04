Sunday, September 4, 2022
Senior journalist says Congress is “paying” journalists to attack former party member Ghulam Nabi Azad

Azad left the Congress party last month after writing a scathing letter criticising the party's top leadership.

Ghulam Nabi Azad left the Congress party last month (Image source: The Week)
On Sunday, September 4, 2022, senior journalist Pallavi Ghosh made a shocking revelation that her sources have told her that the Congress party has asked journalists to aggressively bash former party member Ghulam Nabi Azad. Ghosh also mentioned that these attacks are for a “price”. Azad left the Congress party last month after writing a scathing letter criticising the party’s top leadership.

Ghost tweeted- A little birdie to me – Few congress beat reporters have been asked to aggressively tweet to bash azad as halla bol rally is on way .. watch out for some of the tweets .. and it’s for a “price”

Congress is holding a “halla bol” rally at Ramlila Maidaan in Delhi today to protest against the ruling BJP-led government. However, it looks like the party is not planning on attacking just the government today and also plans to attack its former member.

Ever since he left the party, Azad has been criticised by Congress-sympathising journalists and it looks like the attacks are only going to increase now.

Ghulam Nabi Azad left Congress

After spending nearly 50 years with the party, veteran leader Ghulam Nabi Azad announced he is severing all ties with the grand-old party in a scathing letter on August 26.

After being unceremoniously ousted from the disciplinary committee and the party’s list of star campaigners before the 2022 Punjab elections, the resignation was on the cards. The last nail in the coffin was perhaps his ‘downgrade’ appointment to 2 committees of the Jammu and Kashmir unit on August 17 this year.

In his parting note, Ghulam Nabi Azad did not mince any words in holding the Congress high command accountable for the party’s downfall. He squarely blamed Congress scion Rahul Gandhi for single-handedly destroying the consultative mechanism within the party.

