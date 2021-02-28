Sunday, February 28, 2021
Home Politics Ghulam Nabi Azad praises PM Modi day after show of strength in Jammu, netizens...
Editor's picksNews ReportsPolitics
Updated:

Ghulam Nabi Azad praises PM Modi day after show of strength in Jammu, netizens take potshots at Congress party

It is said that the “group of dissenters” in the Congress are unhappy with Rahul Gandhi’s recent ‘North-South’ remarks. They are also disappointed over Ghulam Nabi Azad not being re-nominated to the Upper House of Parliament.

OpIndia Staff
A day after show of Congress strength, Ghulam Nabi Azad praises Modi
Ghulam Nabi Azad (left), Rahul Gandhi (right), images via Yahoo News and BBC
82

Amidst the internal political turmoil within the Congress party, senior leader Ghulam Nabi Azad hinted at the lack of ‘reality check’ within the party. He has stirred the hornet’s nest by openly praising PM Modi, for being connected to his roots.

On Sunday, while addressing a public gathering, Ghulam Nabi Azad said, “I find several qualities admirable in different leaders. I hail from a village. I feel proud when leaders like our Prime Minister say that he too hails from a village. We differ with him in political views but he doesn’t shy away from his roots.”

After praising PM Modi, he pointed out that the top brass of Congress has ‘lost touch’ with reality. “The moment you disconnect yourself from your roots, you start living in a world of delusion. I have travelled across the world but my true calling lies in my own village,” he emphasised.

The development comes a day after a group of 23 dissenting Congress leaders such as Ghulam Nabi Azad, former union ministers Anand Sharma and Kapil Sibal, assembled in Jammu on a three-day trip to the union territory. The rebel leaders were upset at being left out from all policy decisions including poll strategy. They had also been left out from campaigning. As such, they displayed a ‘show of strength’ on Saturday.

It is said that the “group of dissenters” in the Congress are unhappy with Rahul Gandhi’s recent ‘North-South’ remarks. They are also disappointed over Ghulam Nabi Azad not being re-nominated to the Upper House of Parliament.

Netizens take potshots at the Congress party

After Ghulam Nabi Azad praised PM Modi for not forgetting his roots, netizens took a dig at the Congress party. One Twitter user shared a meme, taken from the movie Gangs of Wasseypur, and said that Congress stooges would not claim that they have been harbouring a ‘venomous snake’ within the party.

Another user took potshots at the NDTV journalist and his iconic line, ‘Darr ka mahaul hai (It’s an atmosphere of fear)’ to suggest the condition of the top leadership of the Congress party.

Another Twitter user predicted that Rahul Gandhi would now that Ghulam Nabi Azad is turning into a Sanghi (RSS supporter).

Dismayed by the scenario that reduced the Congress party to its current deplorable state, another user tweeted, “Poor congress looks like bjp all set to rule another 60 years like congress ruled in past 70 years..”

Congress supporters cry foul after Ghulam Nabi Azad praised PM Modi

Congress supporters were however not pleased with senior party leader Ghulam Nabi Azad praising the Prime Minister. One Shallu Chandla wrote, “Shame on you Manish Tewari, Kapil Sibal, Sanjay Jha, Raj Babbar, Salman Nizami and Vivek Tankha as you were promoting this I guess. Utter disgrace just for Rajya Sabha post.” She further added, “You guys don’t deserve to be in Congress actually. Are we fools who voted for you where one man Rahul Gandhi is fighting so hard battle?”

Another Congress supporter pleaded Rahul Gandhi to remove Ghulam Nabi Azad from the party. “Bhai Nikal isko jaldi (remove him asap from the party),” he wrote.

Earlier, the Congress party has said that the visit by the senior leaders of the ‘G23’ group is private and not an official party visit. “Neither did we ask for the visit of these leaders, nor has the party leadership in Delhi deputed them to pay a visit to Jammu. But after coming to know about Azad Sahib’s Jammu visit, we requested him to meet the J&K unit party leaders at Pradesh Congress Committee office in Jammu,” India Today quoted an unnamed Congress leader from Jammu.

The Congress leader said Ghulam Nabi Azad while interacting with party leaders in Jammu, has made it clear that he was not leaving the Congress or joining the BJP. There were rumours that Azad might quit the party after Congress decide against sending him to Rajya Sabha for another term.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsG-23 Congress
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Politics

Ghulam Nabi Azad praises PM Modi day after show of strength in Jammu, netizens take potshots at Congress party

OpIndia Staff -
Ghulam Nabi Azad hinted at the lack of 'reality check' within the party while praising Narendra Modi for not forgetting his roots.
Politics

Congress heading for a split? G-23 rebel leaders may prop opposition candidate in party presidential polls in June

OpIndia Staff -
G-23 rebel leaders are giving out feelers that if Rahul Gandhi is re-elected as party president, Congress may be headed for a split.

‘Love jihad’ laws not anti Muslim, says Yogi Adityanath, narrates story of Dilshad who pretended to be Amit to marry Hindu woman

Politics OpIndia Staff -
Yogi Adityanath speaks on 'love jihad' laws, law and order situation in UP and Bengal elections

‘Leave Ladakh border, Come to Singhu border’, Khalistani terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun incites Sikh soldiers of the Indian Army

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
In an audio recording, Khalistani terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun says the time has come for Sikhs to undo the wrong of 1947.

Ram Mandir donation crosses the Rs 2,100 crore mark, exceeds estimated collection

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust had anticipated that it might receive around Rs 1,100 crore for building the Ram temple complex as it launched the crowdfunding campaign on January 15.

While Trinamool Congress projects Mamata Banerjee as ‘Bengal’s daughter’, goons assault the mother of a BJP supporter, give death threats

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
"My son is a BJP worker and so they assaulted him. They thrashed him mercilessly," the mother of the BJP leader recounted.

Recently Popular

Social Media Fact-Check

Did Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan elope with her Hindu servant? Here is the truth

OpIndia Staff -
The image that is being used to claim that Iran Khan has 'eloped with her Hindu servant' was originally shared by Nupur Shikare, her fitness trainer. The two were posing on the occasion of Diwali.
Read more
News Reports

US President Joe Biden casually drops the N-word during Munich Security Conference, accused of racism on social media

OpIndia Staff -
The N-word is considered as one of the hateful words that were first uttered in the 17th century. Its origin can be traced back to the Spanish word 'negro', which is often used by white supremacists to deliberately offend the African-American community.
Read more
Crime

Father of Richa Bharti, the girl who had refused to distribute Quran to secure bail, shot dead in native Bihar village: Read details

OpIndia Staff -
The father of the daring Bihar girl Richa Bharti has been shot down by assailants in her native village of Nalanda district in Bihar.
Read more
News Reports

“A contest between my ball and your ball”: Netizens in splits after comments of Harsha Bhogle go viral

OpIndia Staff -
Harsha Bhohgle said that a cricket contest should be between bat and ball, not between bat and bat or ball and ball
Read more
Politics

Spokesperson of Samajwadi Party resigns after workers abuse his wife for sharing anti-Akhilesh Facebook post: Details

OpIndia Staff -
Anil Yadav of Samajwadi Party has resigned from the party after his wife, Pankhuri Pathak, was abused by SP workers.
Read more
Crime

Father of 6, Mehtab Rana, abducts minor by shrouding her in Burqa, had abducted the girl twice in 2018, role of in-laws, family suspected

OpIndia Staff -
Kidnapping of a 17-year-old girl in Agra, where accused made her wear a 'burqa', has sent shockwaves and resulted in outrage
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

253,131FansLike
520,862FollowersFollow
23,800SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com