Amidst the internal political turmoil within the Congress party, senior leader Ghulam Nabi Azad hinted at the lack of ‘reality check’ within the party. He has stirred the hornet’s nest by openly praising PM Modi, for being connected to his roots.

On Sunday, while addressing a public gathering, Ghulam Nabi Azad said, “I find several qualities admirable in different leaders. I hail from a village. I feel proud when leaders like our Prime Minister say that he too hails from a village. We differ with him in political views but he doesn’t shy away from his roots.”

After praising PM Modi, he pointed out that the top brass of Congress has ‘lost touch’ with reality. “The moment you disconnect yourself from your roots, you start living in a world of delusion. I have travelled across the world but my true calling lies in my own village,” he emphasised.

The development comes a day after a group of 23 dissenting Congress leaders such as Ghulam Nabi Azad, former union ministers Anand Sharma and Kapil Sibal, assembled in Jammu on a three-day trip to the union territory. The rebel leaders were upset at being left out from all policy decisions including poll strategy. They had also been left out from campaigning. As such, they displayed a ‘show of strength’ on Saturday.

It is said that the “group of dissenters” in the Congress are unhappy with Rahul Gandhi’s recent ‘North-South’ remarks. They are also disappointed over Ghulam Nabi Azad not being re-nominated to the Upper House of Parliament.

Netizens take potshots at the Congress party

After Ghulam Nabi Azad praised PM Modi for not forgetting his roots, netizens took a dig at the Congress party. One Twitter user shared a meme, taken from the movie Gangs of Wasseypur, and said that Congress stooges would not claim that they have been harbouring a ‘venomous snake’ within the party.

Another user took potshots at the NDTV journalist and his iconic line, ‘Darr ka mahaul hai (It’s an atmosphere of fear)’ to suggest the condition of the top leadership of the Congress party.

Another Twitter user predicted that Rahul Gandhi would now that Ghulam Nabi Azad is turning into a Sanghi (RSS supporter).

Azadi sanghi ban raha hai ..

~ rahul — Nootan R ® (@Nootan73) February 28, 2021

Dismayed by the scenario that reduced the Congress party to its current deplorable state, another user tweeted, “Poor congress looks like bjp all set to rule another 60 years like congress ruled in past 70 years..”

Poor congress looks like bjp all set to rule another 60 years like congress ruled in past 70 years.. https://t.co/bfTiuJMrQm — gopalakrishnan (@im_Gopal94) February 28, 2021

Congress supporters cry foul after Ghulam Nabi Azad praised PM Modi

Congress supporters were however not pleased with senior party leader Ghulam Nabi Azad praising the Prime Minister. One Shallu Chandla wrote, “Shame on you Manish Tewari, Kapil Sibal, Sanjay Jha, Raj Babbar, Salman Nizami and Vivek Tankha as you were promoting this I guess. Utter disgrace just for Rajya Sabha post.” She further added, “You guys don’t deserve to be in Congress actually. Are we fools who voted for you where one man Rahul Gandhi is fighting so hard battle?”

Shame on you @ManishTewari @KapilSibal @JhaSanjay @RajBabbarMP @SalmanNizami_ @VTankha as u were promoting this I guess. Utter disgrace just for RS post. U guys don’t deserve to be in cong actually. R we fools who voted for u where one man @RahulGandhi is fighting so hard battle https://t.co/HAa3Uh0xq6 — shallu chandla (@shalluchandla) February 28, 2021

Another Congress supporter pleaded Rahul Gandhi to remove Ghulam Nabi Azad from the party. “Bhai Nikal isko jaldi (remove him asap from the party),” he wrote.

@RahulGandhi bhai nikalo isko jaldi… — Atulbir Singh (@atulbir_singh) February 28, 2021

Earlier, the Congress party has said that the visit by the senior leaders of the ‘G23’ group is private and not an official party visit. “Neither did we ask for the visit of these leaders, nor has the party leadership in Delhi deputed them to pay a visit to Jammu. But after coming to know about Azad Sahib’s Jammu visit, we requested him to meet the J&K unit party leaders at Pradesh Congress Committee office in Jammu,” India Today quoted an unnamed Congress leader from Jammu.

The Congress leader said Ghulam Nabi Azad while interacting with party leaders in Jammu, has made it clear that he was not leaving the Congress or joining the BJP. There were rumours that Azad might quit the party after Congress decide against sending him to Rajya Sabha for another term.