Bihar’s cabinet minister Tej Pratap Yadav has again made it to the news with his latest act. The son of the Rashtriya Janata Dal chief Lalu Prasad Yadav has cycled to his office after Samajwadi Party’s founder late Mulayam Singh Yadav allegedly appeared in his dream. It is notable that the cycle is the election symbol of the Samajwadi Party.

The cabinet minister of the Environment, Forest & Climate Change Department in the Government of Bihar said in his tweet, “Today morning on 22.2.2023 I saw late Mulayam Singh ji in my dream. He hugged me and gave me affectionate blessings. I will try to follow the path shown by him throughout my life. Today I am going to my ministry Aranya Bhawan by bicycle.”

आज दिनांक 22.2.2023 को सुबह मैंने स्वप्न मे स्वर्गीय मुलायम सिंह जी को देखा। उन्होंने मुझे गले लगा कर स्नेहिल आशीर्वाद दिया.. मेरी कोशिश रहेगी कि मैं उनके दिखाए रास्ते पर आजीवन चलूं…आज मैं अपने मंत्रालय अरण्य भवन साइकिल से जा रहा हूँ। pic.twitter.com/dhwbIGQU6O — Tej Pratap Yadav (@TejYadav14) February 22, 2023

Tej Pratap Yadav shared two pictures with the tweet. One is a photograph of late Mulayam Singh Yadav while in the other photograph, Tej Pratap Yadav can be seen riding a cycle on the way to his office.

He often makes it to the news for reasons very different than other politicians. In October 2022, he claimed that he remembered Sai Baba from the bottom of his heart and the holy ashes (bhabhuti) from Shirdi’s Sai Baba temple reached him the next day. It is notable that Tej Pratap Yadav is a very religious person and often describes himself as a devotee of various Hindu gods. In the past, he had said that he is Lord Krishna who will bring change to Bihar. He often dresses up like Lord Krishna, Lord Shiva, and other Hindu gods and saints.