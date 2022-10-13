Thursday, October 13, 2022
‘Watched Sai Baba TV serial and remembered him from heart, received Bhabhuti from him’: Tej Pratap Yadav narrates divine miracle he experienced

"Yyesterday I remembered Baba, and today when I reached my office, I saw these two packets of the Bhabhuti of Shirdi's Sai Baba lying here on my table", said Tej Pratap Yadav

OpIndia Staff
tej pratap yadav
Tej Pratap Yadav received Sai Baba's Bhabhuti after watching the TV serial based on the saint's life. Image Source: Twitter handle of News24
11

On 13th October 2022, Rashtriya Janata Dal supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav’s son Tej Pratap Yadav said that he has recently had a divine experience in which he received the Bhabhuti of Shirdi’s Sai Baba a day after watching his TV serial.

Tej Pratap Yadav said, “I have not seen such magic in my whole life. I have not only seen this Chamatkar in my life but I have also decided to carve the experience in my mind. Sai Baba of Shirdi is amazing. He is the God. He is a magical saint of his era. I remembered him and yesterday I watched a serial based on him. In the serial it was shown how Sai Baba cures his devotees by giving a Bhabhuti to the patients.”

Tej Pratap Yadav further said, “To test whether this Chamatkar happens in real life, I remembered Sai Baba from the bottom of my heart. I said, Baba, please give me the Bhabhuti. It was the Bhabhuti he used to give to the patients and cure. The Bhabhuti carries its own importance. It cures every kind of illness. So, yesterday I remembered Baba, and today when I reached my office, I saw these two packets of the Bhabhuti of Shirdi’s Sai Baba lying here on my table. I felt it was amazing. This Chamatkar has happened to me. This is a Chamatkar of Shirdi’s Sai Baba and Lord Krishna and Lord Mahadev. I keep this Bhabhuti close to my heart.”

Tej Pratap further said, “My father and myself both are members of the board that handles the temple of Sai Baba at Shirdi. This is Sai Baba Sansthan Trust Shirdi. I am a member of this trust. This is a big sign that happened to me. I have experienced it alive”.

It is notable that Tej Pratap Yadav is a very religious person and often describes himself as a devotee of various Hindu gods. In the past, he had said that he is Lord Krishna who will bring change to Bihar. He often dresses up like Lord Krishna, Lord Shiva and other Hindu gods and saints. In a complaint filed by his estranged wife Aishwarya Rai against him, she had alleged that he is a marijuana addict who claimed to be avatar of Lord Shiva under the influence of drugs. She had said apart from dressing up as Krishna and Shiva, once he had also worn a Ghagra and a Choli to become Goddess Radha.

OpIndia Staff
