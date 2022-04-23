Tej Pratap Yadav says he's Lord Krishna who'd change govt in Bihar, claims he had a secret meeting with CM Nitish Kumar

Tej Pratap Yadav, the eldest son of Lalu Pratap Yadav, created a stir just hours after Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar paid a visit to former Chief Minister Rabri Devi’s residence on Friday. Nitish Kumar had arrived at Rabri Devi’s house on the invitation of Tejashwi Yadav to attend Dawat-e-Iftar. Nitish attended a function hosted by the Lalu family or the RJD for the first time in four years.

Tej Pratap Yadav told the media that he had spoken with Nitish Kumar and that Tejashwi Yadav will take over as Bihar’s Chief Minister soon. He stated that Nitish is pleased and that he would disclose the details of the entire strategy when the time is right. Tej Pratap Yadav and Nitish Kumar sat next to each other during the Iftar party. During this, a conversation also took place between the two.

“Earlier I had put up ‘No Entry’ board (for Bihar CM Nitish Kumar), & now I have put up Entry ‘Nitish Chacha Ji’ board, so he came,” he said. “Since he came, govt will be formed…will form govt, it’s a secret. I had a word with Nitish Ji secretly,” he further added.

When asked whether he considers himself Lord Krishna of the politics in Bihar, he said that there is no doubt about it. “Why ask the same question every other time? is there any doubt about it?” he said. He went on to say that they had hosted an Iftar party at which not only Nitish Ji, but also BJP’s Shahnawaz Hussain, LJP’s Chirag Paswan, and other politicians had attended.

However, when asked if Nitish Kumar will join him again, Leader of the Opposition in the Bihar Assembly Tejashwi Yadav did not provide a straight answer. Instead, he stated that he had invited leaders from all political parties to Iftar and It is just a matter of social etiquette.

An Iftar celebration was organised in Rabri Devi’s Patna residence, where Kumar’s presence provoked suspicions of the erstwhile allies’ growing closeness. The chief minister of Bihar was claimed to have spent about 20 minutes at the function.