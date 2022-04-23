Saturday, April 23, 2022
HomeNews ReportsTej Pratap Yadav claims he had a secret meeting in public with Nitish Kumar,...
Editor's picksNews ReportsPolitics
Updated:

Tej Pratap Yadav claims he had a secret meeting in public with Nitish Kumar, says he’s Lord Krishna who would change govt in Bihar

When asked whether he considers himself Lord Krishna of the politics in Bihar, he said that there is no doubt about it.

OpIndia Staff
Tej Pratap Yadav says he's Lord Krishna who'd change govt in Bihar, claims he had a secret meeting with CM Nitish Kumar
When asked if Nitish Kumar will join him again, Leader of the Opposition in the Bihar Assembly Tejashwi Yadav did not provide a straight answer.
4

Tej Pratap Yadav, the eldest son of Lalu Pratap Yadav, created a stir just hours after Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar paid a visit to former Chief Minister Rabri Devi’s residence on Friday. Nitish Kumar had arrived at Rabri Devi’s house on the invitation of Tejashwi Yadav to attend Dawat-e-Iftar. Nitish attended a function hosted by the Lalu family or the RJD for the first time in four years.

Tej Pratap Yadav told the media that he had spoken with Nitish Kumar and that Tejashwi Yadav will take over as Bihar’s Chief Minister soon. He stated that Nitish is pleased and that he would disclose the details of the entire strategy when the time is right. Tej Pratap Yadav and Nitish Kumar sat next to each other during the Iftar party. During this, a conversation also took place between the two.

“Earlier I had put up ‘No Entry’ board (for Bihar CM Nitish Kumar), & now I have put up Entry ‘Nitish Chacha Ji’ board, so he came,” he said. “Since he came, govt will be formed…will form govt, it’s a secret. I had a word with Nitish Ji secretly,” he further added.

When asked whether he considers himself Lord Krishna of the politics in Bihar, he said that there is no doubt about it. “Why ask the same question every other time? is there any doubt about it?” he said. He went on to say that they had hosted an Iftar party at which not only Nitish Ji, but also BJP’s Shahnawaz Hussain, LJP’s Chirag Paswan, and other politicians had attended.

However, when asked if Nitish Kumar will join him again, Leader of the Opposition in the Bihar Assembly Tejashwi Yadav did not provide a straight answer. Instead, he stated that he had invited leaders from all political parties to Iftar and It is just a matter of social etiquette.

An Iftar celebration was organised in Rabri Devi’s Patna residence, where Kumar’s presence provoked suspicions of the erstwhile allies’ growing closeness. The chief minister of Bihar was claimed to have spent about 20 minutes at the function.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
588,562FollowersFollow
26,400SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com