Gujarat: Shaktipeeth Ambaji temple prasad changed from ‘mohanthal’ to ‘chikki’, devotees protest, give ultimatum of 48 hours

The change in prasad from the iconic decades old ‘mohanthal’ to ‘chikki’ at the Ambaji temple, one of the Shaktipeeth, in Gujarat has led to outrage and protests from the local residents as well as pilgrims. Mohanthal is a sweet made of besan (gram flour), sugar, ghee and milk. It is a traditional Gujarati sweet and served as prasad at many temples including Ambaji temple since many decades now. Chikki is a bittle sweet made with jaggery and nuts, usually peanuts or sesame seeds.

The temple’s decision to change the prasad has been met with outrage. The administration has been given a 48 hour ultimatum to withdraw the order and reinstate mohanthal as prasad at the temple. Administration has claimed that mohanthal has lesser shelf life as compared to chikki and hence more devotees could benefit from having prasad of Ambaji if it is changed from mohanthal to chikki.

Youth leaders of the state BJP have also protested against the change in prasad at Ambaji.

The temple administration has claimed that the decision to change the prasad and offer a ‘dry’ prasad was made after lot of people requested that similar such dry prasad may be made available at other prominent temples such as Somnath and Tirupati, where laddoos (also with lower shelf life) are offered as prasad to devotees. The chikki prasad of Ambaji temple can also be sent outside of India to NRI devotees.

As per reports, Banas Dairy and Amul Dairy are being contemplated to give contracts for chikki for prasad for the temple. As per reports, till Wednesday last week, about 19,200 packets of mohanthal prasad were in stock of which 11,000 packets were sold on Thursday. Now stock of only 8,200 packets remain which was expected to stay till Friday.

The devotees, however, are not protesting against the move. Hindu Heet Raksha Samiti has opposed the change in prasad and given an ultimatum of 48 hours. They have said that they will protest against prasad change even if it means closing down the temple.