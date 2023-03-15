Wednesday, March 15, 2023
‘You cannot disarm Sikhs forever’ – pro-Khalistan Amritpal Singh threatens Punjab govt for cancelling his aides’ arm licenses

On March 7, Punjab state government had cancelled arms licences of 7 aides of Amritpal Singh, pro Khalistan leader.

Amritpal Singh
Amritpal Singh warned Punjab Government that it cannot keep Sikhs disarmed forever (Image: India Today)
4

On March 14, Waris Punjab De chief and pro-Khalistan Sikh leader Amritpal Singh issued another warning to the government. Irked by the Government of Punjab’s decision to revoke arm licenses of his aides, Amritpal Singh said the government could not disarm Sikhs forever. He was replying to a question by the media when he said he would never take Government security.

The reporter asked him about the arms licenses being cancelled by the Punjab Government. Amritpal said, “We will not take Govt security. We will decide at Panth what to do next. If they have decided to disarm us, [let me tell you] they cannot disarm Sikhs forever. We can take care of our security.” Notably, Punjab Government has recently cancelled the arms licenses of several associates of Amritpal Singh.

OpIndia reported on March 7 that the state government cancelled the arms licenses of nine associates of Amritpal Singh named Harjeet, Baljinder, Ram Singh Barada, Gurmat Singh, Avatar Singh, Varinder Singh, Amritpal, Harpreet Devgan, and Gurbhej Singh. One of his associates, Talvinder Singh, got his arms license from Jammu and Kashmir. Hence the authorities in the concerned UT have been informed about the situation.

The state government took action against his associates in light of the attack on Ajnala Police station in February 2023, where they had barged into the police station with weapons to get an FIR against their aide Lovepreet Toofan quashed.

Furthermore, Singh was asked about his alleged aide Sukhminder Singh who was arrested in a car snatching case. He replied, “If someone meets him and later commits a crime, that does not mean the accused is close to him. Sukhminder was arrested for allegedly snatching an i20 car on the intervening night of March 4-5. The police arrested him on March 13.

Earlier, he had threatened Home Minister Amit Shah of facing a similar fate as former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

