On the death anniversary of pro-Khalistani actor-turned-activist and founder of ‘Waris Punjab De’ Deep Sidhu, the current chief of the organization and Sikh leader Amritpal Singh issued a veiled threat to Home Minister Amit Shah. Singh visited Budhsingh Wala Village of district Moga in Punjab on February 19 where he insinuated that if HM Shah tried to suppress their voice, he would face a similar fate as Indira Gandhi.

“Amit Shah will have the same fate as Indira Gandhi – KhaIistani Amritpal Singh”



They pose as lions in India, and become goats in Pakistan-Afghanistan type countries.. pic.twitter.com/K21Dcf75KY — Mr Sinha (@MrSinha_) February 20, 2023

Singh said, “Indira tried to suppress, what happened? Now Amit Shah can fulfill his wish and see”. Notably, HM Shah recently said in a statement that the Home Ministry is keeping an eye on the Khalistani supporters in Punjab. A media representative asked a question to Singh about HM Shah’s statement. In his reply, Singh claimed every child in Punjab talks about Khalistan.

“We are asking for our right, not someone else. For over 500 years, our forefathers have shed their blood on this land. So many people made sacrifices. We are claimants of this land. Nobody can snatch our claim. Neither Indira could remove it, nor could Modi or Amit Shah remove it. Let the armies from all over the world come. We will die, but we will not give up our claim,” he said.

Furthermore, Singh questioned HM Shah if he would take action against those who talk about Hindu Rashtra. He said, “Tell me, when did Prime Minister and Home Minister say they would take action against those who talk about Hindu Rashtra? There is a difference between the inspiration of Hindus and Sikhs. While Hindus can speak for themselves, Sikhs cannot.”

Amritpal took over Waris Punjab De

The organization Waris Punjab De was established by Deep Sidhu, an actor-turned-activist. He gained popularity among pro-Khalistani elements during farmer protests. Sidhu died in a road accident in February 2022. Amritpal Singh was declared head of Waris Punjab De following Sidhu’s death. At that time, Singh was in Dubai. In September 2022, he returned to India and officially took charge of the organization. Since that day, he has been preaching Sikhism in Punjab and connecting with the youth. Armed guards accompany him everywhere, and there is a striking resemblance between how he preaches and how Khalistani terrorist Jarnail Singh Bhindrawale preached Sikhism during his initial days as a Sikh leader.