On Saturday, 18th March 2023, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed India Today Conclave 2023. In his speech, he asserted that if the country has to move forward, it should always have dynamism and bold decision-making capacity. Prime Minister also gave a brief glimpse of the milestones achieved in the first 75 days of the calendar year 2023 and expressed his views on Indian democracy.

At the beginning of the session, Arun Purie welcomed PM Narendra Modi and said in his short address, “Sir I want to tell you one thing if you don’t mind. The media is so troubled by your government. This is because no information leaks from your government as it used to be in the earlier governments. Nobody knows who is going to be your presidential candidate, forget about the reshuffle of the cabinet or who will become the chief minister of the state. Pardon me, but I have also pondered a thought on what would be your answer to this. I think you would say, ‘Arun Bhai, why should I run your business?'”

Referring to this, PM Narendra Modi opened his speech with a reply to this as he said, “Today, I will run your business,” evoking laughter from the audience.

As the Conclave’s theme was The India Moment, Prime Minister focussed his address on underlining the reasons why the current era is important for India. He recalled his address from the red fort on 15th August 2021 in which he had said ‘This is the proper time for India to perform’.

PM Modi said, “Today the whole world is filled with a belief about India. Today India is the fastest-growing economy in the world. Today India is the number one smartphone data consumer in the world. Today India is number one in the global fintech adoption rate. Today India is the world’s second-largest mobile manufacturer. Today India has the third-largest start-up ecosystem in the world.”

After this, he presented a list of achievements of India in the first 75 days of the calendar year 2023. He said, “In these 75 days, the country’s historic green budget was passed. In these 75 days, Shivamogga Airport of Karnataka was inaugurated. In just 75 days, the next phase of metro rail started in Mumbai. In these 75 days, the world’s longest river cruise ran in the country. Bengaluru Mysore Expressway started. A section of the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway was started. Vande Bharat trains started running from Mumbai and Visakhapatnam. The permanent campus of IIT Dharwad was inaugurated. India named 21 Andaman and Nicobar Islands as Param Vir Chakra awardees.”

He added, “In these 75 days, India has launched E20 fuel by blending 20 percent ethanol in petrol. In these 75 days, Asia’s largest modern helicopter factory has been inaugurated in Tumakuru. Air India has placed the world’s largest aviation order. In these 75 days, India has achieved the milestone of 10 crore teleconsultations through e-Sanjeevani. In these 75 days, India achieved the milestone of providing 80 million new tap water connections. In these 75 days, 100 percent electrification work of the rail network in UP-Uttarakhand was completed. we will run short of time to enlist all the achievements. This is a reflection of the India moment.”

PM Narendra Modi underlined the importance of soft power and explained how India’s soft power in the world is increasing. He said, “Today yoga has become popular all over the world. Today there is enthusiasm for Ayurveda, there is enthusiasm about the food of India. Today, Indian films, and Indian music, are making people crazy with new energy. Our millets – Sri Anna is also reaching all over the world.”

Explaining the secrets to this success, PM Modi credited the people of India and the collective efforts of more than 130 crore countrymen. He also emphasized the importance of positive attitude, dynamism, and capacities to make bold decisions. He said, “If the country has to move forward, then it should always have dynamism, bold decision-making power. If the country has to move forward, it should have the ability to accept newness, it should have an experimental mindset. If the country has to move forward, it should have faith in the capabilities of its countrymen and their talent. And above all, the resolutions and dreams of the country should be blessed by the people of the country, public participation should be there in the achievement of the goals.”

Prime Minister recently visited northeast India for the 50th time. Detailing the approach of the union government to look at the border villages and northeast states, he said, “We have given a human touch to governance. It is only because of it that such a big impact is visible. Now it’s like a Vibrant Village plan. For decades, our border villages were considered the last villages. We gave them the confidence of being the first village in the country, giving priority to development there. People of North East also used to feel the distance between their feelings and the union government in Delhi earlier. Here also, we linked governance with the human touch. Now the ministers of the central government visit the North East regularly. I have also scored a half-century of going to the North East.”

Targetting the previous governments, the PM said that earlier news headlines only talked about mega scams. He said that earlier media earned a lot of TRP by showing reports on scams, and now they have the opportunity to earn TRPs by showing reports on actions against corruption. “Don’t come under the pressure of anyone, don’t lose this opportunity in the name of balancing”, he added.

Prime Minister did not forget to highlight the power of Indian democracy. His remarks on Indian democracy are seen as a befitting reply to Rahul Gandhi who raised questions about Indian democracy in his speech in London.

Prime Minister Modi said, “The strength of our democracy, the power of our institutions is the reason behind what India is achieving today. The world is witnessing today that a democratically elected government in India is taking decisive decisions.”

The two-day India Today Conclave 2023 ended with the address of PM Narendra Modi on 18 March.