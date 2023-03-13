On March 7, 18-year-old Mohammad Sahil and three others were arrested for having unnatural sex with a cow in Durg, Chhattisgarh. As per reports, the accused were under the influence of alcohol at the time of the crime. A case has been registered at Bhilai Bhatti Police station under sections 377 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code. Speaking to OpIndia, Hindu Yuva Manch’s Govind Raj Naidu said our team learned about the horrific incident. They approached the police and filed a complaint in the matter. The organisation demanded strict action against the accused.

व भट्टी थाने मैं FIR कराई गई जिसमें सभी आरोपी के ऊपर त्वरित कार्यवाही की गई। इससे पहले भी ऐसे घटना रायपुर मे सामने आई थी जिसका विरोध सकल हिंदू समाज ने किए था यदि भविष्य में ऐसे घटना फिर से दोहराई जायेगी तो हिन्दू युवा मंच कड़ी कार्यवाही हेतु बाध्य होगा pic.twitter.com/EAD2mCotpO — हिंदू युवा मंच (@HYMCGORG) March 8, 2023

The incident took place neat Murga Chowk Section – 1 under the Bhatti Police Station area. The Police swung into action immediately after getting information about the crime and arrested the four accused. The Police said that on the night of March 7, they received information that some youths were indulged in unnatural sex with a cow. Acting on the report, the Police rushed to the spot. Upon seeing the Police, the accused tried to run but got caught. All four accused were sent to police remand after completing the required legal procedure. Reports suggest that the victim cow was handicapped. Other Hindu organisations including Hindu Yuva Vahini also demanded strict action against the accused.

The FIR was registered based on the complaint of security guard Hanu Nag at FCNL Bhawan, Nigam Office, Bhilai. He said in his complaint that around 2:30 AM on the intervening night of March 7 and March 8, they noticed four youths near Gaushala, located under Sector 3 over the bridge. At 4:30 AM, he saw two of them going inside the Gaushala. He suspected they might steal the cow stationed in the Gaushala for treatment as its back was broken. When he entered the Gaushala, he saw them having unnatural sex with the cow. He called his associate guard Sanjay Kumar, and they caught the accused. Meanwhile, a passerby named Shashank Yadav came running to help the guards. The guards informed others about the incident and handed the accused to the police. As two of the accused are minors, OpIndia has hidden their names.

Copy of the complaint.

Apart from 18-year-old Mohammad Sahil and 20-year-old Satish Chandra Das, two other accused were minors. Satish is a resident of Milan Chowk, Sahil lives in the Gandhi Chowk area, and the two minors are from the cantonment area.

Two of the four accused. Source: Punjab Kesari.

Speaking to OpIndia, Bhatti Police Station officials said the accused were arrested on the same day of the incident. Currently, they are in police custody. Further investigation into the matter is underway.