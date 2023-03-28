On Monday (March 27), the Office of the Police Commissioner (north-west Delhi) denied permission for carrying out an idol procession during Ram Navami in the Jahangirpuri area of Delhi.

A Hindu devotee had requested permission to organise the annual event but it was turned down by the police, citing the law and order situation.

“I am directed to inform you that your request for Shree Ram Bhagwan Pratima Yatra on the occasion of Ramnavami Mahotsav on 30.03.23 has been considered by the competent authority but could not be acceded to from a law and order point of view,” the police said in a statement.

Hello @DelhiPolice, why did you deny the permission for Ramnavmi Possession in Jahangirpuri, Delhi?



If there’s a security threat, why do we have police? You’re getting a salary for just issuing such guidelines or to ensure safety of common people? @HMOIndia pic.twitter.com/uFZe3GJswv — Mr Sinha (@MrSinha_) March 28, 2023

“Hello @DelhiPolice, why did you deny the permission for Ramnavmi Possession in Jahangirpuri, Delhi? If there’s a security threat, why do we have police? You’re getting a salary for just issuing such guidelines or to ensure the safety of common people?” inquired popular Twitter user ‘Mr Sinha’

Opindia reached out to the Station House Office (SHO) of the Jahangirpuri police station, who confirmed the authenticity of the letter. It is not known whether the Jahangirpuri violence orchestrated by Islamists during Hanuman Jayanti in 2022 had any bearing on the decision of the police.

Violence at Jahangirpuri during Hanuman Jayanti in 2022

On April 16 last year, a Hanuman Jayanti procession was attacked by Islamists in the Jahangirpuri area of Delhi. The procession was moving peacefully but was stopped by one Ansar Sheikh and his accomplice near the Jama Masjid.

They initiated an argument, which quickly escalated into stone-pelting, resulting in a stampede in the procession. According to the FIR, the police attempted to take control of the situation, but Islamists disregarded the orders and set vehicles on fire.

They also pelted stones and glass bottles at the Hindu devotees. Later, a video of an Islamist named Sonu Chikna, firing shots at the procession, went viral on social media.