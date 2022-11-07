Delhi: Jahangirpuri violence accused Ansar Sheikh, given bail two days ago, arrested again for jeopardising peace by instigating people

On November 6, Delhi Police arrested Jahangirpuri violence accused Ansar Sheikh, Zakir and two others identified as Arbaaz and Junail. Ansar Sheikh is the prime accused in the anti-Hindu Jahangirpuri violence which occurred earlier this year. The police arrested the four for allegedly trying to disturb the peace in the area. The police said, “They were trying to disturb the peace in the area after coming out on bail.”

Delhi | Preventive action was taken against four people & they were arrested by Delhi police for trying to jeopardise peace in Jahangirpuri area. The arrested include Jahangirpuri violence accused Zakir & main accused Ansar: Delhi Police — ANI (@ANI) November 6, 2022

As per the reports, Ansar and Zakir tried to disturb peace in the area by taking out a procession after coming out of jail. On the day he got released, his associates welcomed him with garlands. They tried to take out a procession. Furthermore, he reportedly attempted to instigate the people in Jahangirpuri on Sunday. The police came into swift action after learning about their intentions and arrested them. Delhi Police Crime Branch, which is investigating the Jahangirpuri matter, was informed about the arrest.

Ansar was arrested on April 17 along with 13 other people. On Friday (November 4), the Rohini District Court in Delhi granted him bail stating the investigation was complete and chargesheet was filed. The court remarked that the accused should not be kept in judicial custody as the trial would take a long time to finish. The bail on furnishing a personal bond of Rs 25,000 and one surety of the like amount.

The court had further remarked that some of the co-accused were granted bail by the Delhi High Court and some of them were granted by the same court. Around 50 people were marked as accused in the case by the Delhi police. The case is currently at the stage of framing the charges.

Notably, Ansar already has two other cases filed against him. In one of the cases, he was booked under Arms Act. In the second case from 2018, he was booked under Sections 186 and 353 of the Indian Penal Code for obstructing and assaulting public servants to deter them from discharging their duty.

Jahangirpuri violence planned a week in advance by Ansar

OpIndia reported in April of this year that the incident was planned in advance by the main accused, Mohammed Ansar Sheikh. Ansar allegedly had a meeting seven days before Hanuman Jayanti to plan the attack on the Shobha Yatra, which would take place on that day.

Ansar, who lives in Jahangirpuri’s C block, is said to be the area’s Muslim leader. When the procession reached the Masjid, he is reported to have begun an argument, and when the conversation became heated, the procession was attacked violently.

Ansar had links with political parties

Following Jahangirpuri violence, several reports came up mentioning that Ansar was an Aam Aadmi Party worker and was closely involved in the operations and functioning of the party in his area. Ansar had made the ‘Jhukega Nahi’ gesture from the movie Pushpa when he was arrested earlier this year.

OpIndia reported how West Bengal Bharatiya Janata Party leader Suvendu Adhikari had said that Ansar Sheikh is close to the Trinamool Congress party, and is actively involved in the acts of political violence by the TMC goons.

The BJP leader said that Ansar regularly visits Haldia in West Bengal and alleged that Ansar was involved in the attack on his car after the assembly elections last year.

West Bengal BJP leaders had said that Ansar Sheikh has close links with Sheikh Ajijul Rahman, a TMC councillor from Ward No 15 in Haldia municipality. Photographs also emerged showing them together, one of them showing Ansar placing his hand on Ajijul’s shoulder.

It is notable that Ansar Sheikh owns a luxurious mansion in Haldia, the industrial town in the East Midnapore district, and he frequently visits the place as alleged by the state BJP.

Jahangirpuri Hanuman Jayanti riots

On Saturday, April 16, on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti, when a procession was being taken out in New Delhi’s Jahangirpuri, a Muslim mob started pelting stones and attacking the procession. Subsequently, riots escalated and guns were fired too.

More than 20 people were arrested by the police after the incident. Further probe revealed that the violence seemed to be a planned one and there was a possibility of larger interest being vested in the riots.