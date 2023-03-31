Friday, March 31, 2023
Jharkhand: Zulekha kills her husband named ‘Muslim’ with the help of lover-turned-son-in-law Nazir, both arrested

The SDPO informed that the pair have been taken into police custody and both have admitted their involvement in the murder during questioning. The axe used in the killing was also recovered after they disclosed its location.

Police arrested Nazir and Zulekha.
Zulekha and Nazir arrested by the police. (Source: OpIndia Hindi)
7

In a shocking case from Jahrkhand, one Nazir Ansari and his mother-in-law Zulekha killed Zulekha’s husband Muslim Ansari with an axe. They also tried to hide the crime and threw his dead body in a field on the night of March 25. The incident has been reported from the Sonbarsa area in Garhwa. The murder weapon has been located by the police.

The police launched an inquiry as soon as they learned of the murder. A team was assembled at SP Anjani Kumar Jha’s instruction and was headed by SDPO, Pramod Kumar Kesari. Their investigation revealed that the deceased man’s wife was having an affair with her own son-in-law.

The SDPO informed that the pair have been taken into police custody and both have admitted their involvement in the murder during questioning. The axe used in the killing was also recovered after they disclosed its location.

Nazir and Muslim used to work together in Bangalore. He would frequently visit the latter’s residence during which he began an affair with his wife Zulekha. However, Muslim came to know about her infidelity and made an effort to dissuade her, which led to multiple arguments between the married couple.

To persuade her spouse, Zulekha arranged her daughter’s wedding with Nazir. However, the perpetrators continued their relationship even after the marriage. Muslim became enraged after learning about the truth and his wife devised a plan to murder him in order to get rid of him.

The police investigation discovered that Zulekha and Nazir were romantically involved since before her daughter’s wedding. After gathering evidence, they proceeded to arrest the offenders.

