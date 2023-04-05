Hoshiarpur Gurudwara, with over 250 branches across the country, under scanner as Amritpal Singh stayed there

Pro-Khalistan separatist leader Amritpal Singh stayed at a Gurudwara in Hoshiarpur, Punjab, in the last week of March. On April 5, reports suggested the Police confirmed that the Gurudwara jathedar allegedly helped the fugitive pro-Khalistani preacher.

On March 27, Amritsar (Rural) SSP Satinder Singh and Jalandhar AIG (Counter Intelligence) Navjot Mahal got a tip-off about Amritpal and his aide Papalpreet’s stay at Gurudwara Janam Asthan Sant Baba Nidhan Singh, Nadalon village, Hoshiarpur. They were scheduled to move to a new location on March 28. Reportedly, Amritpal visited the Gurudwara multiple times in the past, and its Jathedar, Gurmeet Singh, was a close associate of the Sikh preacher.

On the day police got a tip-off, Jathedar Gurmeet Singh had gone to Amritsar to attend a meeting called by Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh. He handed over a message to Akal Takht Jathedar from Amritpal Singh that he wanted to surrender there. However, sources were quoted by The Tribune saying Akal Takht did not accept his request.

On February 4, Amritpal Singh was one of the invitees for an event organised on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Gurudwara’s founder Baba Nidhan Singh. The Gurudwara chief confirmed that Amritpal visited the Gurudwara in the past but refused to give details as the matter is under investigation. The said Gurudwara is located 16 KMs away from the Phagwara-Hoshiarpur highway and is affiliated to Gurudwara Langar Sahib of Hazoor Sahib. It had 50 branches in Punjab and a total of 250 across the country.

Apart from Hoshiarpur Gurudwara, Amritpal Singh reportedly stayed at its different branches in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Phagwara and Ludhiana. Amritpal Singh used Gurudwara’s vehicles for transportation to different destinations and to enter Punjab again after he left the state following a massive crackdown initiated by Punjab Police and central agencies.

The Police, however, are allegedly not taking any strict action against the Gurudwara as it may lead to backlash from the Sikh community.

Notably, some reports suggest Amritpal Singh may surrender on April 7 at Talwandi Sabo. A special gathering was called on that day in Talwandi Sabo to discuss the role of Sikhs and Punjabi journalists. Other reports suggest he might surrender at Akal Takht, Takht Sri Damdama Sahib, Takht Sri Kesgarh Sahib, and Anandpur Sahib on the auspicious festival Baisakhi.

Crackdown on Amritpal Singh

On March 18, a massive crackdown was launched by Punjab Police and central agencies against Waris Punjab De’s chief Amritpal Singh. The Police arrested several of his associates, but Amritpal is still on the run. It was revealed during the investigation that the pro-Khalistani preacher was raising a private militia. Amritpal Singh is attempting to garner support from pro-Khalistani Sikhs in India and abroad. His links to Pakistan’s ISI have also been revealed.