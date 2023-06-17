On Friday, June 16, a mob comprising hundreds of people attacked a police post in Majievadi Chowk in the Junagadh district of Gujarat after a notice was issued to demolish an illegal dargah located near Uperkot Extension. The angry mob vandalized public property and set fire to vehicles parked outside the police post. The mob pelted stones at the police personnel present there, leaving several police officers including Deputy SP and a woman PSI injured.

The visuals of the incident emerged online wherein it is seen that the large mob hurls stones at the police while officers try to bring the situation under control by using tear gas shells. An additional police force was deployed and a lathi charge was done to control the violent mob. The situation remains tense in the region. Meanwhile, police teams and Rapid Action Force has been deployed in the affected area.

Several vehicles have been burned or damaged and multiple police personnel have been injured, as per reports.

जूनागढ़ :



दरगाह के मुद्दे पर भड़के लोगो ने पुलिस पर किया हमला,



पुलिस चौकी पर हमला,



हमले में डिप्टी एसपी घायल,



कई वाहनों में तोड़फ़ोड की,



पुलिस ने गुस्साई भीड़ पर आंसू गैस के गोले दागे,



दरगाह वैध है तो उसके प्रमाण पेश करने की नोटिस दिये जाने के बाद मामला बिगड़ा.… pic.twitter.com/bjnr21WDb9 — Janak Dave (@dave_janak) June 16, 2023

According to media reports, the Junagadh Municipal Corporation issued a notice on June 14 to demolish an illegal dargah built near the Majevadi Gate area. According to the notification issued by the senior town planner, the dargah in question was built unlawfully and will be dismantled within the next five days. It further ordered the Dargah authorities to furnish evidence to show the legality of the structure. The notice stated that if the authorities fail to provide necessary documentation the dargah will be demolished and the authorities will have to bear the costs.

In a statement, the police mentioned that one civilian has died in the incident and prima facie it appears that stone pelting was the reason for his injuries. Junagarh SP Raviteja Vasamsetty has informed that about 400-500 people had blocked the road near Majewadi Gate and had pelted stones. After the police tried to disperse the violent mob they attacked police personnel. Several police personnel have been injured in the incident. The police have so far caught 174 people and investigation is on.

#WATCH | A mosque near Majewadi Gate was given notice by the Junagadh Municipal Corporation to present the documents within 5 days. Around 500-600 people had gathered there yesterday. The police were convincing them not to block the road. Stones were pelted at around 10.15 pm and… pic.twitter.com/U5YfQe6R04 — ANI (@ANI) June 17, 2023

The officers of the Municipal Corporation had arrived on Friday night to put up this notice, however, soon some miscreants gathered and started raising slogans against the authorities. The situation later took a violent turn.