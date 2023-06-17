Saturday, June 17, 2023
Gujarat: Violent mob attacks police and sets vehicles on fire over municipality notice to demolish illegal Daragah in Junagadh

Several police personnel have been injured in the incident. The police have so far caught 174 people and investigation is on.

Junagadh violence
Mob attacks police post in Junagadh after a Municipal Corporation notice to demolish an illegal Dargah (Images via social media)
21

On Friday, June 16, a mob comprising hundreds of people attacked a police post in Majievadi Chowk in the Junagadh district of Gujarat after a notice was issued to demolish an illegal dargah located near Uperkot Extension. The angry mob vandalized public property and set fire to vehicles parked outside the police post. The mob pelted stones at the police personnel present there, leaving several police officers including Deputy SP and a woman PSI injured. 

The visuals of the incident emerged online wherein it is seen that the large mob hurls stones at the police while officers try to bring the situation under control by using tear gas shells. An additional police force was deployed and a lathi charge was done to control the violent mob. The situation remains tense in the region. Meanwhile, police teams and Rapid Action Force has been deployed in the affected area.

Several vehicles have been burned or damaged and multiple police personnel have been injured, as per reports.

According to media reports, the Junagadh Municipal Corporation issued a notice on June 14 to demolish an illegal dargah built near the Majevadi Gate area. According to the notification issued by the senior town planner, the dargah in question was built unlawfully and will be dismantled within the next five days. It further ordered the Dargah authorities to furnish evidence to show the legality of the structure. The notice stated that if the authorities fail to provide necessary documentation the dargah will be demolished and the authorities will have to bear the costs.

In a statement, the police mentioned that one civilian has died in the incident and prima facie it appears that stone pelting was the reason for his injuries. Junagarh SP Raviteja Vasamsetty has informed that about 400-500 people had blocked the road near Majewadi Gate and had pelted stones. After the police tried to disperse the violent mob they attacked police personnel. Several police personnel have been injured in the incident. The police have so far caught 174 people and investigation is on.

The officers of the Municipal Corporation had arrived on Friday night to put up this notice, however, soon some miscreants gathered and started raising slogans against the authorities. The situation later took a violent turn. 

