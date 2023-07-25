On 24th July, the Manipur government asked Assam Rifles authorities to push back 718 Myanmar nationals who entered India illegally. These illegal immigrants, including 301 children, entered India on 22nd July and 23rd July. The state government expressed concerns over illegal immigrants entering India amidst ongoing Manipur violence.

In a tweet, BJP’s Manipur MLA Rajkumar Imo Singh said the government had sought detailed clarification from authorities to clarify why these Myanmar nationals could enter Manipur illegally. “They have been ordered to push back/deport all the Myanmar Nationals immediately to their own country. Manipur is for all the indigenous people from all communities, but let us all push and deport all illegal migrants from our State,” He added.

State Government has sought a detailed clarification from authorities to clarify the reasons as to how the 718 Myanmar Nationals entered Manipur, India. They have been ordered to push back/deport all the Myanmar Nationals immediately to their own country. Manipur is for all the… pic.twitter.com/QzEX0diNF1 — Rajkumar Imo Singh (@imosingh) July 24, 2023

Singh further urged the Central Government to ensure that no illegal person enters the territory of Manipur, India and demanded proper border fencing. He said, “Porous boundary needs to be fenced properly, and identification of all illegal migrants needs to be completed on priority as ordered by the Central Government.”

In an official press release, the Home Department of the Government of Manipur said a report was received from Assam Rifles headquarters that 718 Myanmar nationals entered India illegally via the Indo-Myanmar border to the general area of New Lajang of district Chandel amidst ongoing clashes at Khampat opposite Border Pillar 58.

As per the press release, the 718 illegal immigrants from Myanmar included 209 men, 208 women and 301 children. They have been living in Laijang, Bonse, New Somtal, New Laijang, Yangnomphai, Yangnomphai Saw Mill and Alvomjang.

The state government pointed out that it had clearly informed Assam Rifles that, being Border Guarding Force, it has to take strict action to prevent any such infiltration of Myanmar nationals into Manipur without valid visas or travel documents. These instructions were given on behalf of the Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India.

The state added that such infiltration may have international ramifications amidst an ongoing law and order situation. Deeming it an utmost sensitive matter, Manipur Government sought a detailed report from Assam Rifles Authority to clarify why and how these Myanmar nationals were allowed to enter India in Chandel District without proper travel documents. The state home department asked Assam Rifles to immediately push back those 718 illegal Myanmar nationals.

Furthermore, the Deputy Commissioner and Superintendent of Police of Chandel District was instructed by the Home Department to oversee the implementation of the instructions given to Assam Rifles and keep biometrics and photographs of all illegal immigrants.

Earlier, Singh shared a letter to Assam Rifles and the Deputy Commissioner of Chandel district in Manipur, where they were asked to verify reports of fresh infiltration. He wrote, “So there is fresh 718 illegal influx of Myanmar Nationals who have entered Manipur, India on 23rd July in Chandel District.”

So there are fresh 718 illegal influx of Myanmar Nationals who has entered Manipur, India on 23rd July in Chandel District. This is what everyone in Manipur has been saying for so long that thousands of people are entering the state illegally over the last few years, many have… pic.twitter.com/tsxx4HelCA — Rajkumar Imo Singh (@imosingh) July 24, 2023

Singh pointed out that the issue of infiltration by thousands of Myanmar nationals entering India illegally was raised by locals on several occasions. “This is what everyone in Manipur has been saying for so long that thousands of people are entering the state illegally over the last few years, many have not been detected yet, and that is why the State is trying to find out these illegal migrants and take appropriate action as per law. Central Government has to ensure the entry of illegal influx stops at the border itself, and our government has to ensure they are deported back immediately,” he added.

Manipur violence: Local Meiteis Vs Kukis that include illegal immigrants

It is notable here that the influx of illegal immigrants from Myanmar, mostly Kuki Christians who go on to live in the protected hill areas, has been a key factor in the ongoing conflict between Meitei and Kuki communities. Though the official narrative for Kukis opposing the ST status to Meiteis is that they will lose exclusive land ownership rights in the hill areas, the Meitei community, and even the state government has been vocal over the illegal immigration issues in the state.

According to Meitei groups, Kuki people are immigrating from Myanmar and occupying forest land in Manipur, and the local Kukis are supporting them. Aware of the situation, the state govt has launched an eviction drive, which is being opposed by the tribal groups.