Tuesday, July 25, 2023
HomeNews Reports'Why were they allowed inside Indian border': Manipur govt asks Assam Rifles to push...
CrimeEditor's picksFeaturedNews Reports
Updated:

‘Why were they allowed inside Indian border’: Manipur govt asks Assam Rifles to push back 718 fresh Myanmar illegals

As per the press release, the 718 illegal immigrants from Myanmar included 209 men, 208 women and 301 children. They have been living in Laijang, Bonse, New Somtal, New Laijang, Yangnomphai, Yangnomphai Saw Mill and Alvomjang.

OpIndia Staff
Amid Manipur violence, 718 illegal immigrants entered India from Myanmar
Manipur govt asked Assam Rifles to push back illegal immigrants from Myanmar (Representational image of Manipur violence/NDTV/PTI)
8

On 24th July, the Manipur government asked Assam Rifles authorities to push back 718 Myanmar nationals who entered India illegally. These illegal immigrants, including 301 children, entered India on 22nd July and 23rd July. The state government expressed concerns over illegal immigrants entering India amidst ongoing Manipur violence.

In a tweet, BJP’s Manipur MLA Rajkumar Imo Singh said the government had sought detailed clarification from authorities to clarify why these Myanmar nationals could enter Manipur illegally. “They have been ordered to push back/deport all the Myanmar Nationals immediately to their own country. Manipur is for all the indigenous people from all communities, but let us all push and deport all illegal migrants from our State,” He added.

Singh further urged the Central Government to ensure that no illegal person enters the territory of Manipur, India and demanded proper border fencing. He said, “Porous boundary needs to be fenced properly, and identification of all illegal migrants needs to be completed on priority as ordered by the Central Government.”

In an official press release, the Home Department of the Government of Manipur said a report was received from Assam Rifles headquarters that 718 Myanmar nationals entered India illegally via the Indo-Myanmar border to the general area of New Lajang of district Chandel amidst ongoing clashes at Khampat opposite Border Pillar 58.

As per the press release, the 718 illegal immigrants from Myanmar included 209 men, 208 women and 301 children. They have been living in Laijang, Bonse, New Somtal, New Laijang, Yangnomphai, Yangnomphai Saw Mill and Alvomjang.

The state government pointed out that it had clearly informed Assam Rifles that, being Border Guarding Force, it has to take strict action to prevent any such infiltration of Myanmar nationals into Manipur without valid visas or travel documents. These instructions were given on behalf of the Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India.

The state added that such infiltration may have international ramifications amidst an ongoing law and order situation. Deeming it an utmost sensitive matter, Manipur Government sought a detailed report from Assam Rifles Authority to clarify why and how these Myanmar nationals were allowed to enter India in Chandel District without proper travel documents. The state home department asked Assam Rifles to immediately push back those 718 illegal Myanmar nationals.

Furthermore, the Deputy Commissioner and Superintendent of Police of Chandel District was instructed by the Home Department to oversee the implementation of the instructions given to Assam Rifles and keep biometrics and photographs of all illegal immigrants.

Earlier, Singh shared a letter to Assam Rifles and the Deputy Commissioner of Chandel district in Manipur, where they were asked to verify reports of fresh infiltration. He wrote, “So there is fresh 718 illegal influx of Myanmar Nationals who have entered Manipur, India on 23rd July in Chandel District.”

Singh pointed out that the issue of infiltration by thousands of Myanmar nationals entering India illegally was raised by locals on several occasions. “This is what everyone in Manipur has been saying for so long that thousands of people are entering the state illegally over the last few years, many have not been detected yet, and that is why the State is trying to find out these illegal migrants and take appropriate action as per law. Central Government has to ensure the entry of illegal influx stops at the border itself, and our government has to ensure they are deported back immediately,” he added.

Manipur violence: Local Meiteis Vs Kukis that include illegal immigrants

It is notable here that the influx of illegal immigrants from Myanmar, mostly Kuki Christians who go on to live in the protected hill areas, has been a key factor in the ongoing conflict between Meitei and Kuki communities. Though the official narrative for Kukis opposing the ST status to Meiteis is that they will lose exclusive land ownership rights in the hill areas, the Meitei community, and even the state government has been vocal over the illegal immigration issues in the state.

According to Meitei groups, Kuki people are immigrating from Myanmar and occupying forest land in Manipur, and the local Kukis are supporting them. Aware of the situation, the state govt has launched an eviction drive, which is being opposed by the tribal groups.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsMyanmar border, Indian Army, Assam Rifles
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
643,876FollowersFollow
28,700SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com