Friday, August 11, 2023
HomeNews Reports'I feel fortunate to be born in India': Journalist Amana Ansari debunks Western media claims...
News ReportsSocial Media
Updated:

‘I feel fortunate to be born in India’: Journalist Amana Ansari debunks Western media claims that Muslims are discriminated against in India in BBC interview

Citing the freedom she enjoys in India compared to non-secular Islamic countries, Ansari said that she valued her Indian Muslim identity.

OpIndia Staff
Amana Begum Ansari's interview with BBC
1

The media in the West have a peculiar sense of entitlement that leads them to think they have the right to pontificate on and meddle in India’s internal matters. The Western media, with the unwavering support of several propaganda outlets in India and opposition parties like the Congress, has been relentless in its efforts to portray India as ‘discriminatory’ and ‘prejudiced’ against Muslims, particularly in the last 10 years since PM Narendra Modi has been at the helm of affairs.

These international outlets, which are always eager to push their anti-India and anti-Hindu bias while peddling the falsely concocted ‘Dara Hua Musalman’ narrative, have recently found fodder in the violence that took place in Manipur.

British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC), going by its propensity to portray India in a bad light, recently hosted an interview to discuss the Manipur violence. The interviewer attempted to utilize the episode to throw doubt on India and its ability to respond to violent incidents. By using a few isolated acts of violence, the BBC journalist also attempted to subtly advance the narrative that India, under Modi, is a majoritarian country that routinely persecutes its minorities, particularly Muslims.

Amana Begum Ansari – Researcher and Policy Analyst, who was a part of the program, however, gave a befitting reply busting several anti-India propaganda and claims peddled by the likes of BBC.

In a 2.53-minute clip of the interview shared by the Indian Muslim journalist, Ansari is seen hitting out at Western media for its biased perception of India. Citing the example of how the crime rate in Uttar Pradesh has dropped by over 60% over the past ten years, Ansari slammed Western Media for creating a false perception of India based on a few isolated incidents of violence.

Ansari further argued that the West should first understand India’s complexities before drawing any judgements.

Retorting firmly to questions posed to her about the Manipur violence, the Indian journalist said, “When the Western world looks at India, they must recognize that we encompass six major world faiths. We have been living in diversity before the West understood what diversity is”, she said, adding that as an Indian Muslim, it saddens her to see how the Western media attempt to paint an inaccurate picture of India by focusing on a few isolated acts of violence.

At this point, the BBC journalist cuts Ansari short and questions her on her views on how critics of PM Modi blame his idea of Hindu Nationalism for the polarisation happening in the country. Coming out in strong defence of the Modi government, Ansari said, “It’s multifaceted. When we talk about Hindus we also talk about Hindu culture. India embodies Hindu culture. Many Indian Muslims like myself, were once Hindus and converted. We must acknowledge this reality,” she said.

Ansari went on to condemn the incorrect perception that “Indian Muslims are under attack” or that “Muslim genocide is taking place in the country” which the Western media consistently tries to push to vilify India. Citing the freedom she enjoys in India compared to non-secular Islamic countries, she said that she valued her Indian Muslim identity.

“I feel blessed to be born in India. Imagine being born in a Muslim-majority nation. The freedom I experience in India would not be possible,” she said.

Ansari gave the Modi administration advice over the Manipur issue, saying that they “could have handled it better.” She pleaded with the Prime Minister to urgently spread a message of harmony and peace and quickly find a solution.

Ansari also emphasized the need for a social movement to promote communication between the Metei and Kuku populations in order to find a solution to the situation.

Notably, during the burqa debate that erupted out of Karnataka in 2022, Amana Ansari was one of the very few women who spoke out vehemently against the regressive practice which the liberal ecosystem and Islamists went on to defend and support wholeheartedly, advocating it as a matter of individual liberty.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsAmana Begum Ansari, The Print, BBC, British Broadcasting Corporation, media bias, anti-Modi, anti-Hindu, anti-India, interview, manipur violence
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

‘Plenty of girls for Rahul Gandhi, why would he blow flying kiss to a 50-year-old woman’: Congress MLA’s bizarre claim for 53-year-old Wayanad MP

OpIndia Staff -

Uttar Pradesh: Two Hindu boys thrashed by Muslim mob in Meerut, rudraksha beads broken; one arrested

OpIndia Staff -

AAP MP Raghav Chadha suspended over allegations of forging signatures of Rajya Sabha MPs

OpIndia Staff -

Ex Mumbai mayor Kishori Pednekar, 2 officials pulled off body bags scam worth Rs 50 lakh, ED to initiate fresh case in covid jumbo...

OpIndia Staff -

Hawaii: Massive wildfires in Maui kill 55 so far and many still missing, entire towns burnt, restoration to cost billions. Here’s what to know

OpIndia Staff -

From Katchatheevu to Coco islands: How Nehru-Gandhi family lost India key marine territories, not just strategic Himalayan heights

Gopal Tiwari -

UK announces £95,000 package to combat Khalistani terror after Security Minister meets EAM S Jaishankar

OpIndia Staff -

NewsClick Chinese funding scandal: Who is Vijay Prashad, the linchpin of Neville Roy Singham’s network and his relationship with CPI(M) top brass

Pragya Bakshi Sharma -

Local Muslims involved in attack on Gurukul, cow slaughter connection: Here’s how Rajdeep Sardesai tried to shield Shakti Saini’s killers by calling them ‘outsiders’

राहुल पाण्डेय -

First conviction under MP’s anti-conversion law: Mohammad Sabir jailed and fined Rs 56,000 for coercing Hindu girl to convert to Islam

OpIndia Staff -
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
649,113FollowersFollow
28,700SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com