The Indian High Commission in London has issued a statement regarding the incident whena mob of Khalistanis stopped the Indian High Commissioner to the United Kingdom, Vikram Doraiswami, from visiting a Gurudwara in Glasgow city of Scotland. In a press release, the high commission said that three persons were involved in this disruption, and all of them were from outside Scotland.

The incident took place outside the Glasgow Gurdwara on Albert Drive soon after Vikram Doraiswami arrived to attend a scheduled meeting with the Gurdwara committee.

The high commission said that the three persons deliberately disrupted a planned interaction organized by the Gurudwara Committee for the community, the High Commissioner and the Consul General of India. This interaction was organised to discuss community and consular issues.

The organisers of the meeting included senior community leaders, ladies and Committee members, and a member of Scottish Parliament, the press release said. It added that they were threatened and abused by these elements. In an effort to prevent any potential altercation, the High Commissioner and Consul General decided to leave the premises shortly upon their arrival.

The High Commission added that one of the three non-local extremist elements attempted to violently force open the Doraiswami’s car door, calling it a serious matter that will require suitable police consideration. A bigger incident was avoided due to the quick reaction of one of the organisers, who physically intervened at the car door, the statement added.

The High Commission of India said that it has reported this disgraceful incident to the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO) and the Metropolitan Police. Multiple community organisations including the organisers have formally regretted the incident and have urged the authorities to take action against the culprits.

A video of the incident has emerged on social media, showing Khalistan extremists gathering near the Indian diplomat’s car. In a massive security breach, a Khalistani extremist tried to forcibly enter the car of Vikram Doraiswami. Although the doors were locked from inside, the man was seen pulling the handle of the vehicle.

The Khalistanis reportedly told the Indian High Commissioner to the UK that he was “not welcome”. The Indian diplomate chose to avoid any confrontation and drove away from the spot immediately.

Later a pro-Khalistsan activist said that when they learned that the Indian envoy was visiting the Gurudwara, they decided to go there and tell him that he is not welcome there. “I don’t think the gurdwara committee is too happy about what happened. But Indian officials are not welcome in any gurdwara in the UK. We are fed up with the UK-India collusion,” the Khalistani added.