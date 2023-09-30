On Friday (September 29), a mob of Khalistani stopped Indian High Commissioner to the United Kingdom, Vikram Doraiswami, from visiting a Gurudwara in Glasgow city of Scotland.

The incident transpired outside the Glasgow Gurdwara on Albert Drive when Doraiswami was going to attend a scheduled meeting with the Gurdwara committee. A video of the incident has emerged on social media, showing Khalistan extremists gathering near the Indian diplomat’s car.

In the video, they could be seen preventing Doraiswami from entering the gurdwara. The Khalistanis told the Indian High Commissioner to the UK that he was “not welcome”. Following this, the Indian diplomat decided to leave.

In a massive security breach, a Khalistani extremist tried to forcibly enter the car of Vikram Doraiswami. Although the doors were locked from inside, the man was seen pulling the handle of the vehicle.

While speaking about the incident, one such Khalistani informed that they found out that the Indian diplomat was set to arrive at the Glasgow Gurdwara for a meeting.

“A few people turned up and told him he was not welcome,” he said adding that there was a ‘slight confrontation. “I don’t think the gurdwara committee is too happy about what happened. But Indian officials are not welcome in any gurdwara in the UK. We are fed up with the UK-India collusion,” the Khalistani continued.

“The recent tensions since Hardeep Singh Nijjar’s killing have led to British Sikhs being targeted. This is to do with Avtar Singh Khanda and Jagtar Singh Johal too,” he further added. He asserted that none of the Indian officials should be “greeted” when they visit the Gurdwaras in their official capacity.

This incident came months after the attack on the Indian High Commission in London. It is worth recalling that on March 19, 2023, pro-Khalistan terrorists stormed the Indian High Commission in London and removed the tricolour from the premises.

A man was seen ascending the building’s walls and taking down the Indian flag as cries of ‘Khalistan Zindabad’ raised. He then waved the Khalistani flag jubilantly while Indian officials at the building seized the tricolour from the man.

In the meantime, SGPC General Secretary Gurcharan Singh Grewal was seen justifying the attack on the Indian envoy.

#WATCH | Patiala, Punjab: On Vikram Doraiswami, Indian High Commissioner to UK, allegedly stopped from entering a gurdwara in Scotland, SGPC General Secretary Gurcharan Singh Grewal says, "People of England, they are upset with the illegal arrest of Jaggi Johal. That is the… pic.twitter.com/AnE00Amw7b — ANI (@ANI) September 30, 2023

“People of England, they are upset with the illegal arrest of Jaggi Johal. That is the reason all of this is happening… We want to ask the Indian Embassy that any kind of tension should not be created… If something like this has happened with an ambassador in a Gurudwara, it affects the reputation of Sikhs…” he remarked.

“Earlier, an ambassador was beaten, we don’t support it… The reputation of Sikhs is affected all over the world…There is no restriction on entering any Gurudwara. But I don’t know what their reasons were. To avoid any tensions created because of his (Vikram Doraiswami) visit, they must have stopped him…” he brazened it out.