As Canada levels baseless allegations against India for killing a Khalistani terrorist in British Columbia, reports have emerged that the Canadian police had reportedly warned Gurmeet Singh Toor, another Khalistani ‘activist’ in Canada, about potential threats to his life. This came months after Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar was killed in Surrey, British Columbia. The document, titled “Duty to Warn”, addressed to Gurmeet Singh Toor, has been brought ahead by the Khalistani terrorist outfit Sikhs For Justice.

According to reports, Gurmeet Singh Toor said that Surrey RCMP and the Integrated National Security Enforcement Team (INSET) paid him a visit and delivered the warning to his residence at approximately 11:30 p.m. on August 24th. Gurmeet Singh Toor belongs to the same gurdwara as Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

The document “Duty to Warn” issued to Gurmeet Singh Toor read, “Police have determined by way of one or more investigative avenues that your life may be in peril. At this time we are unable to provide you with specific details of the threat.”

In a statement issued by the Khalistani terrorist organisation Sikhs For Justice, it is said that Toor is a senior member of the Guru Nanak Sikh Gurdwara, and was a “close associate” of Hardeep Singh Nijjar. According to this statement, after Hardeep Singh Nijjar’s killing, Gurmeet Singh Toor “began actively campaigning to secure votes in a non-binding vote in B.C. in support of an independent Sikh state Khalistan”

It is notable here that Gurmeet Singh Toor is also a witness to the murder of Hardeep Singh Nijjar. He and another witness Bhupinderjit Singh had tried to chase the car where the murderers of Nijjar had escaped, as per their own statements to the media. Witness statements in the case had revealed that the shooters who fired at Nijjar were Sikh men, with their turbans visible beneath their hoodies.

The Guru Nanak Sikh Gurudwara has been openly displaying anti-India and pro-Khalistan posters. It also has display banners declaring the Khalistan Referendum.

The Guru Nanak Sikh Gurudwara where Nijjar worked and Toor works, displayed Khalistan banners, image via NYT

Regarding this warning received by the Royal Canadian Mounted Police, Khalistani Gurmeet Singh Toor said that RCMP asked him what activities he is involved in. He said officers declined to provide him with more details about the threats. Since receiving the warning, he has expressed heightened concerns for his safety and has remained extremely vigilant about his surroundings.

Gurmeet Singh Toor received this warning from the Canadian police about a month before Canada’s Prime Minister Justine Trudeau leveled allegations against India and said in Canada’s parliament on 19th September 2023 that Indian agents were involved in the killing of Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

Canada expelled a senior Indian diplomat as a result of the allegations. The allegations against India opened a can of worms as the allied countries of Canada refused to issue a joint statement against India. Furthermore, India denied the allegations and expelled a Canadian diplomat in retaliation.

Hardeep Singh Nijjar was a Khalistani terrorist wanted by the Indian government. The 46-year-old hailed from the village Bhar Singhpura of Jalandhar. He was President of the Guru Nanak Sikh Gurdwara Sahib in Canada. His name was recently added to the list of designated terrorists by the Indian Government.

In 2022, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) declared a Rs 10 lakh reward on Nijjar after his name appeared in a conspiracy to kill a Hindu priest in Jalandhar, Punjab. Hardeep Singh Nijjar was killed in his truck in the parking lot of Guru Nanak Sikh Gurdwara in Surrey on June 18 evening by unidentified gunmen.