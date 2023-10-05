Thursday, October 5, 2023
Conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar sends legal notice to Mika Singh for his jibe on Jacqueline Fernandez’s photo

Sukesh Chandrashekhar's lawyer Anant Malik read the notification which stated, "Your statement has triggered extensive public discourse about our client’s character and personality, subjecting him to a de facto trial by media."

Popular Bollywood singer Mika Singh has found himself to be the subject of the ire of conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar because of his remark on a social media post by actress Jacqueline Fernandez. Jacqueline posted a photograph of herself with Hollywood actor Jean-Claude Van Damme on social media and in reply, Mika Singh wrote, “You are looking so beautiful. He is much better than Sukesh.”

Mika deleted his comment soon after it gained widespread attention, however, not before infuriating the Bollywood diva’s boyfriend who has now sent a legal notice to the ‘Gandii Baat’ singer and demanded an “unconditional apology” for trying “to malign and tarnish the reputation” of the convict.

Sukesh Chandrashekhar’s lawyer Anant Malik read the notification which stated, “Your statement has triggered extensive public discourse about our client’s character and personality, subjecting him to a de facto trial by media. This situation is exacerbating his existing distress and poses significant challenges due to relentless media scrutiny.”

It further continued, “Our client is a man of repute and enjoys goodwill in the Indian film industry, various business houses, and political circles. He holds goodwill and a reputation both nationally and at a global level. You yourself, being a member of the Bollywood industry are very well aware of the struggles one faces to build his/her name in this field. However, your comment has not only tarnished our client’s image but has also adversely affected his personal and professional life.”

The notice further added, “It is further being made clear to you that such vilification is a deliberate, desperate act on your part to malign and tarnish the reputation of our client, and our client will not tolerate such behaviour. You are, therefore, put to notice that by your derogatory comment, you have committed a serious criminal offence of defamation and are therefore liable to be prosecuted, inter-alia, under the provisions of Sections 499/500 of the Indian Penal Code, 1860.”

The scammer famously sends love letters to Jacqueline from behind bars and refers to her as “My bunny Rabbit” in a declaration of love for her. She reportedly grew attached to him and considers him her “dream man.” She wanted to marry him but was advised against the same by her co-stars, including actors like Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar.

Sukesh reportedly hired a private jet for the Bollywood star and pampered her with extravagant gifts such as limited edition fragrances, pricey bags and dresses. The Enforcement Directorate estimated that he had given gifts worth Rs 5.71 crore to her. The gifts included two Gucci gym outfits, several pairs of Louis Vuitton shoes, two Hermes bracelets, a Mini Cooper car, and multiple Rolex watches in addition to three Persian cats each costing Rs. 9 lakh, an Arabian horse valued at Rs. 52 lakh, a diamond set with 15 pairs of earrings, pricey crockery and designer bags from high-end brands like Gucci and Chanel. Furthermore, her relatives received loans totalling 173,000 US and 27,000 Australian dollars.

