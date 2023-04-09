On Sunday, April 9, jailed conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar penned yet another letter, not to the Delhi CM this time, but to Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez to give his special message for ‘Easter’. While the letter is a personal one filled with emotions, Sukesh chose to publish it as a press release. The words ‘Press Statement – Release’ were written on top of the letter, showing that the letter was released to the media.

A printed version of the handwritten letter was also published by the media.

VIDEO | "Next Easter will be the best one you have ever celebrated in your life," writes Conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar, who is currently lodged at Delhi's Tihar Jail, in fresh letter to actress Jacqueline Fernandez. pic.twitter.com/Y3J4pYrKeu — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) April 9, 2023

Wishing Jacqueline, whom he addressed as ‘My Baby, My Bomma (Doll)’, a ‘very Happy Easter’ Sukesh noted that it has been the actress’s favorite festival in the year adding that he misses having Easter eggs with her.

He started the letter by saying, “Baby I wish you a very Happy Easter! Its one of your favourite festive in the year and your love for Easter cggs. I miss having those with you. I miss seeing that a pretty child in you breaking the egg and having the candies inside them.”

Chandrashekhar then goes on to shower praises on Jacqueline’s beauty as he wrote that there is no one prettier than her.

“Do you have any idea how pretty and beautiful you are my baby. There is no one as pretty as you in this planet,” Chandrashekhar’s letter reads.

Calling Jacqueline his ‘bunny rabbit’ he alleged conman wrote, “My bunny rabbit, I love you, my baby. You and me forever come what may, mine forever.” Chandrashekhar further wrote that “this phase is gonna be over for good and all are gonna see,” as he “promised” her the world.

He also claimed that he will do the ‘best of his best’ to make sure that the next Easter shall be the best Easter Jacqueline has ever had. Moreover, Chandrashekhar who is currently lodged in Mandoli jail also mentioned watching Jacqueline in a ‘Lux Cozy’ advertisement.

“That Ad was such a coincidence, but you were super beautiful baby. That Ad was so about us,” Chandrashekhar wrote.

He further adds that there is “not a moment” he does not think about the actress adding that while he was listening to the new version of the popular Hindi song “Tu mile dil khile aur jeene ko kya chahiye,” it reminded him of Jacqueline.

He concluded his letter by thanking his ‘heartbeat’ for loving him ‘crazy’ and wished a “happy easter to mom, dad, and family.”

Alleged conman #SukeshChandrashekhar wrote a letter / press note from jail to actress @Asli_Jacqueline pic.twitter.com/TcODqrFmiE — 𝐌𝐚𝐡𝐚𝐭𝐦𝐚 𝐊𝐨𝐝𝐢𝐲𝐚𝐫 (@Mahatma_Kodiyar) April 9, 2023

For the uninitiated, Sukesh Chandrashekhar is being investigated by the Delhi Police in connection with an alleged Rs 215 crore criminal conspiracy, embezzlement, and extortion case. The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Delhi Police had previously filed an FIR against Chandrasekhar for allegedly defrauding the spouses of erstwhile Ranbaxy promoters Shivinder Singh and Malvinder Singh of Rs 215 crore. There are over 20 other cases of extortion registered against the conman who operated a racket from inside his jail cell.

Notably, Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez was also charged as an accused in the extortion case involving conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar by the Enforcement Directorate.