On 3rd October, just four days before Hamas unleashed a terrorist attack on Israel on 7th October killing several hundred, ISIS mouthpiece “Voice of Khurasan” published its 9th issue. On page 30 was a chapter titled “Legacy of Betrayal”, in which the terrorist publication displayed its outpouring of deeply ingrained hatred for Jews and Christians.

Calling the establishment of Israel bizarre, the article implied that the Jews and Christians colluded against Muslims in order to form the Jewish state. The article established a sinister historical narrative to incite against the land of Israel.

In the same sentence, the terrorist publication first decried the defeat of the Ottoman Empire and then said that the Ottoman Empire was devoid of Allah’s aid in defending themselves because they did not exactly conform to Shariah.

It stated, “The First World War was fought to destroy the Ottoman Empire which was the last

the obstacle in the way of allowing Jewish settlements in the blessed land of Palestine, although we don’t say that the Ottoman rule fully conformed to Shari’ah, since on many occasions we see the Ottomans indulging in shirk and innovations, and that was the reason they were devoid of Allah’s nusrah in defending the religion in the end.”

Moreover, the Islamic State mouthpiece hurled a conspiracy theory that the Jews and Christians collaborated to achieve “Dajjali – One World Order” against the “spread of Islam”.

It stated that the “neo-Zio-Crusaderist alliance never confined its objective within the limited geographical boundary of Israel, rather it has been devising a blueprint of the establishment of the so-called Greater Israel which would engulf the whole of the Middle East”.

The Palestine propaganda map was also published to peddle the narrative that Israel has been eating up land that supposedly was supposedly Palestinian land. The same map has been used by several terrorist-sympathising media groups like Al Jazeera and lobbyists like Australia Palestine Advocacy Network (APAN).

The ISIS mouthpiece directly targeted the Abraham Accords at a time when Israel and Saudi Arabia were displaying signs of optimism towards normalising their ties. The timing and context of the terrorist mouthpiece evidently aimed to derail these very developments. The mouthpiece also hit out at Arab nationalism.

Notably, Saudi Arabia’s critical stand came as a setback to the process of normalisation of ties with Israel following the latter’s retaliation to the 7th October terrorist attack. Safe to say, the terrorist attack on Israel was planned well in advance and the mouthpiece signals the clear involvement of ISIS and Hezbollah too.

#Statement | The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is closely following the developments of the unprecedented situation between a number of Palestinian factions and the Israeli occupation forces, which has resulted in a high level of violence on several fronts there. pic.twitter.com/KEFsNB5ZVb — Foreign Ministry 🇸🇦 (@KSAmofaEN) October 7, 2023

It called for open resistance against “infidels” in the name of Imaan (faith). “Do not take the Jews and Christians for your allies,” a highlighted graphic text in the article reads showing an image of an Israeli soldier in flames.

The terrorist group quoted from the Quran to warn Muslims not to form any alliances with Jews and Christians and not to believe them. The quote from the Quran reads as follows, “O you who have believed! Do not take the Jews and the Christians for your allies. They are the allies of each other. And among you he who takes them for allies shall be regarded as one of them.”

In its concluding words, the ISIS document reads, “So, it is well understood what the Zio-Crusadarist West is trying to pursue in the Arab countries by subjecting Muslims to the shirk of Abraham Accords. Actually, they pursue nothing but removing the remnants of Muslims’ zeal for protecting their religion.”

It quoted from the Quran as following: “…they plan, and Allah plans. And Allah is the best of planners,” adding that “…and this plan of Allah the Almighty will – surely – make the Jews and the Christians remorse thinking about their years of tireless efforts for extinguishing the light of truth (Islam) in the end, for our beloved Prophet has given us the glad tiding of our overpowering the Jews, in his saying: “You will fight with the Jews till some of them will hide behind stones. The stones will (betray them) saying, ‘O `Abdullah (i.e. slave of Allah)! There is a Jew hiding behind me; so kill him.'”