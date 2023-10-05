Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a public meeting in Rajasthan’s Jodhpur on 5 October where he attacked Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot in his stronghold as well as complimented Vivek Agnihotri’s movie ‘The Vaccine War’ for accurately portraying the toilsome work that the country’s scientists put into creating the indigenous COVID-19 vaccine. He also slammed the Congress party for casting aspersions on the Indian vaccine.

He stated, “Several million individuals both in India and around the world had their lives saved by the vaccine that was produced in the country. It saved everyone’s life. Congress party has a lot of issues with it. The world is talking about India’s remarkable efforts to develop vaccines. There are discussions about our scientists.”

He further added, “I have heard that a movie called ‘The Vaccine War’ has recently been released and it perfectly captures how our nation’s scientists laboured day and night to combat COVID-19 in India.” He compared their commitment and dedication to ‘meditation’ and asserted, “They meditated like sages in their laboratories and our female scientists also carried out exceptional work.”

The PM mentioned, “Every Indian feels proud that our scientists succeeded in such a feat after watching the film.” He congratulated the filmmakers for giving the nation’s scientists and science great significance in their cinematic venture. “This is going to be very valuable for the coming generations.”

‘The Vaccine War’ is a medical drama directed by ‘The Kashmir Files’ fame filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri tells the story of the development of Covaxin during the Coronavirus pandemic in India. It depicts the sacrifices and achievements made by the Indian scientific community, particularly women in the creation of India’s first COVID-19 vaccine and the role played by vested interests in undermining the momentous accomplishment. It features Nana Patekar, Pallavi Joshi, Raima Sen, Anupam Kher, Girija Oak, Nivedita Bhattacharya, Sapthami Gowda and Mohan Kapur.

The Prime Minister also questioned the inability of the incumbent Congress government and its chief minister to maintain law and order in the state. “What was the Chief Minister doing while Jodhpur was engulfed in riots? What were the leaders here doing when people were being killed? Is appeasement the ultimate policy of Congress? No festival takes place without incidents of stone pelting. Jodhpur, a city that values peace, has gang wars. The MLA does not consider herself safe and a businessman’s son is kidnapped here.”

He affirmed that his party is determined to make Rajasthan the engine of development of the country. He proclaimed that the state’s progress was his prerogative and that the people’s dream was his resolve. “The BJP intends to make Rajasthan the number one state in tourism. Modi cannot do this, but your one vote can. Your support would help the BJP win power and Rajasthan is going to top the tourism industry as a result.”

“Paper leak mafia has ruined the future of millions. The people who promised unemployment allowance at the time of the elections have left the entire government to the paper leak mafia,” he accused and also announced that Ujjwala beneficiaries would henceforth receive gas cylinders from the central government for only Rs 600.

He alluded to the infamous Red Diary and asked, “Will the Congress government permit the secrets of Lal Diary to be revealed? Will the BJP government have to be formed for its secrets to be made public? Should the secrets of this red diary be disclosed or not? Modi’s pledge denotes a promise that each commitment will be fulfilled.”

He charged, “Congress has nothing to do with the problems of women. Water was not a concern for Congress when it was the federal government. The BJP government has taken it to the homes of ten crore people, but the Congress administration here is not allowing us to work swiftly.”

PM Modi expressed that the desire to connect ourselves with national resolutions will help us Indians to achieve every goal. “We are making every possible effort to become self-reliant and developed. The mantra of Vocal for Local has also become a part of the lifestyle of every countryman today. On 2nd October Khadi products worth Rs 1.5 crore were sold in a Khadi store in Delhi. My country is really changing.”

He noted, “India’s voice is heard on a global scale. Congress also has an issue with the BJP government’s transformation of India from the tenth to the fifth economic power. This is Modi’s vow that he will lead the nation to third place in a few years.”

He informed that Ashok Gehlot was missing from a government program. “I am coming from a government program, but the Chief Minister was missing there. He firmly believes that if Modi arrives, everything will be in order. I also want to tell him to take a rest and we will take care of everything.”

PM Modi laid the foundation stone of the new terminal building of the airport, which has been built at a cost of Rs 480 crore. He also dedicated an Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Jodhpur to the country. Approximately Rs 5,000 crores worth of rail, road, health, education and related projects were inaugurated during this time.