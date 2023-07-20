On Wednesday, July 19, Divya Maderna, Congress MLA from Osian slammed her own party, which is at the helm of affairs in Rajasthan, for the deteriorating law and order situation in the state. Speaking to the media outside the Assembly on Wednesday, the Congress MLA said that she herself feels unsafe in her own party-ruled state.

The statement came after the Jodhpur Police recovered four charred bodies of four members of a family, including a six-month-old girl at Cherai village in Rajasthan’s Jodhpur district late on Tuesday (July 18). The killers reportedly slit their throats, dragged them out in the courtyard, and set them ablaze.

Notably, Cherai Village, where the incident took place falls under Divya Maderna’s own constituency. Jodhpur in Congress leader and Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot’s home district.

Condemning the horrific murder which was reported from her own constituency, she told the media outside the Assembly how, in April, her own convoy—which was travelling under the cover of the state police—was attacked and how the attackers are still at large.

Divya Maderna said, “What can I say, I am not safe here. The accused have not been arrested yet. My car has been attacked at 20 places despite the fact that I travelled under police protection. Two days ago, I received a threat. Several police personnel were deployed for my protection. I had stopped my car three kilometres away from the spot and told the SP that I might be attacked. But the SP assured me saying there were proper arrangements. Still, I was attacked”, the Congress MLA is heard saying in the video which is now going viral.

She added that she wanted to raise this matter in the assembly but was not allowed to speak.

“The Rajasthan Assembly on Tuesday passed a bill to ensure strict action against organised crime and today this incident comes to the fore,” she said, adding that questions are bound to arise.

Maderna also raised questions on Jodhpur IG Jaynarayan Sher.

She said: “Such incompetent officers should be immediately removed from the field and made to sit in the PHQ.”

Union minister Piyush Goyal tweets video of Congress MLA saying she is unsafe in Rajasthan

After the video went viral, Union Minister Piyush Goyal also shared the video on Twitter and slammed the Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government in Rajasthan over the deteriorating law and order situation in the state.

“Shameful! Forget the safety of other women in Congress’ Jungleraj in Rajasthan, even its woman MLA is unsafe,” tweeted the Union Minister.

Four family members killed and set on fire in Jodhpur, Rajasthan, BJP seeks Ashok Gehlot’s resignation

On Wednesday (July 19), it was reported that the Jodhpur police recovered the charred bodies of four members of a family, who were allegedly killed by a relative who hacked them with an axe and later set the bodies on fire in Jodhpur. The deceased included a six-month-old child.

In the late night hours, villagers noticed the billowing smoke from a house. When they rushed to the spot, they found the charred bodies of four persons. On villagers’ information, SP (Jodhpur rural) Dharmendra Singh Yadav reached the crime spot along with police forces.

The body of the baby was completely burnt, while those of others were partially charred, police said, adding that they were attacked while they were asleep.

The incident has sparked outrage and concern among the local community and beyond.

Condemning the heinous crime, BJP criticized the Ashok Gehlot-led government, questioning the state of law and order in the Chief Minister’s home district. Alleging that nobody is safe under the Congress rule in Rajasthan, the state BJP President Chandra Prakash Joshi asked CM Ashok Gehlot to submit his resignation.

On Thursday, meanwhile, Union Minister of Women and Child Development Smriti Z Irani informed that the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights and the National Commission for Women has taken cognisance of the Jodhpur incident.

Both @NCPCR_ and @NCWIndia have taken cognisance of the horrific incident in Rajasthan. https://t.co/8dZUvMBMiQ — Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) July 20, 2023

Chairperson of the National Commission for Women Rekha Sharma informed on Twitter about taking a Suo Moto cognisance of the matter and sending a team to do the inquiry.

After the outrage over the incident, the Rajasthan police took to Twitter today (July 20, Thursday) to inform that they have arrested the nephew of the deceased, who they claim is the prime accused in the murder.