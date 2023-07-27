On Thursday, 27th July 2023, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a public rally at Sikar, Rajasthan. During his speech at this rally, Modi criticised Rajasthan’s chief minister Ashok Gehlot over the red diary mentioned by Rajasthan’s former minister Rajendra Gudha. Prime Minister said that the red diary will reveal Congress’s dark secrets.

PM Modi said, “It is said that this ‘red diary’ contains records of the dark deeds of the Congress government. People are saying that if the pages of the ‘red diary’ are opened, many bigwigs of Congress will be exposed.”

राजस्थान के लोगों का स्नेह मुझे बार-बार इस वीर धरा पर खींच लाता है। सीकर में एक विशाल जनसभा को संबोधित कर रहा हूं। https://t.co/pqtftCJJ0J — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 27, 2023

He added, “The mention of this ‘red diary’ has silenced even the biggest leaders of the Congress. While these people may try to keep their lips sealed, this ‘red diary’ is set to be a big blow to Congress in this election.”

PM Narendra Modi further said in his speech, “Lal diary is a fresh project of Congress’s shop of lies. Ashok Gehlot’s government in Rajasthan is stalling development projects. Today in Rajasthan, there is only one voice, one slogan – lotus will win, lotus will bloom. The Congress government in Rajasthan wants to keep people in the state yearning for water. Only one slogan this time, ‘Nahi Sahega Rajasthan’. Rajasthan will not tolerate atrocities on sisters and daughters.”

In response to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘red diary’ remark, the Rajasthan Chief Minister asserted that people would display a red flag to the prime minister in the coming days.

On the red diary case, Ashok Gehlot said, “The prime minister’s position has its own dignity. PM Modi and his party leaders are afraid of us. They made Rajendra Gudha a scapegoat. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is making baseless allegations in a panicked manner. PM Modi’s red diary claim is a fabricated story. There is no such red diary.”

Rajendra Singh Gudha, who was sacked as a minister by the Congress government in Rajasthan recently, has since made some startling accusations about the rampant corruption in the Ashok Gehlot-led government in the state. The Udaipurwati MLA has repeatedly made references to a “red diary” that allegedly contains information allegedly exposing corruption in Rajasthan and implicating even Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot.

Gudha was physically stopped from presenting this “Red Diary” in the state assembly. On Monday, July 24, he was physically stopped by Congress lawmakers from talking about this red diary in the state assembly. This came just days after he was sacked by the Congress party for talking about the atrocities against the women in the state.

Later, in an extraordinary move, House Marshalls forbade Gudha from even entering the Assembly building. He was then suspended along with BJP MLA Madan Dilawar for the duration of the monsoon session. Gudha asserted that this was done to stop him from presenting this “red diary”.