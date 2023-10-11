So far, more than 1200 people have been confirmed dead in the attacks of the Islamic terrorist organization Hamas on Saturday (7th October) in Israel. Hamas’s Al Qassam Brigades are behind these attacks. The leader of this group is Mohammad Deif.

His full name is Mohammed Diab Ibrahim al-Masri, though he is also recognised by aliases such as Mohammad Masri and Mohammad Deif. It is believed that he is the mastermind behind the entire plot to target Israel.

Mohammad Deif has been involved in terror activities in Israel for a continuous span of three decades. As per reports, he sustained severe injuries, losing one eye, one arm, and one leg in an Israeli airstrike. He currently leads Hamas’s terrorist unit while using a wheelchair.

Mohammad Deif has described the attack on Israel as revenge. He said that it is revenge for 16 years of cutting Gaza off from the world, Israeli police entering the West Bank and violence in Al Aqsa.

Who is Mohammad Deif alias Mohammed Masri?

Mohammad Deif alias Mohammad Masri was born in 1965 in the Khan Younis area of Gaza. Khan Younis is the same area where Israel is currently bombing terrorist bases. Masri joined Hamas at the age of 25. Prior to that, he was associated with the Muslim Brotherhood.

Masri is a graduate who has been involved in the Palestinian fight since college time. He was arrested by Israeli security agencies in 1989. But then after 16 months, he was released.

Mohammad Deif was linked to the Qassam Brigade by Yahya Ayash, a Hamas “engineer”. Ayash was an expert in making bombs. Daif was his disciple. By 1996, he carried out several incidents in Israel, working at the behest of Ayash.

Ayash was killed by Israeli security forces in 1996. After this, Mohammad Deif carried out several suicide attacks in Israel as revenge, in which about 50 people died within a week.

Deif is considered an expert in making rockets, preparing suicide bombers and tunnelling attacks. He is said to have very limited people around him and always lives like a normal citizen. In 2002, he was made the leader of the Al Qassam squad. In 2014, he threatened major attacks on Israel.

Mohammad Deif was targeted by Israel many times, but he managed to escape.

Mohammad Deif has been targeted by Israeli security forces and the Mossad intelligence agency at least seven times. But each time he managed to survive. In 2002, his car was targeted by Israel with a missile. Two of his companions were killed in this. But he somehow escaped.

In 2004, Israel carried out an air strike targeting Deif. But he survived the attack and his close aide Mohammad Adnan-al-Goul was killed. Adnan was known as Hamas’s rocket expert.

In 2006, based on intelligence, an air strike was carried out on a house. Israeli security forces learned that Deif was meeting with some terrorists in that building. He suffered a spinal injury in the attack.

In 2014, Masri’s house was attacked once more. Masri’s one leg and one hand were blown away in this attack. He also lost one eye. It is said that since then he has been in a wheelchair.