As Hamas launched a massive attack on Israel from the Gaza Strip, some mosques in Jerusalem have started inciting Muslims in Israel to fight for Jihad. Videos shared on social media show the loudspeakers installed on the minarets of the mosques being used to mobilise Muslims to fight against the defence forces.

Reportedly the mosques of the Shuafat refugee camp inside the Jerusalem municipality were using their loudspeakers to incite Islamists in Israel to join Hamas terrorists to attack Israelis. Muslims and Palestinians are being asked to rise up and join the Jihad (holy war) against the Israeli Defence Forces and the Israeli Government.

Mosques in Jerusalem are inciting war against Israel. pic.twitter.com/sCBhiTwcdd — Hananya Naftali (@HananyaNaftali) October 7, 2023

Shuafat refugee camp is the only refugee camp in Israel, located in the northwest of Jerusalem. The mosques in the camp area recited a verse from the Quran that said, “God will punish their murderers by your hands; Fight with them so that God will punish them by your hands”.

Earlier today, Hamas fired thousands of rockets into Israel from Gaza strip, hitting many civilian areas. The number of rockets overwhelmed the Iron Dome missile defence system of Israel. While some rockets were intercepted by the system, others were not, and many of them hit populations inside Israel.

Simultaneously, Hamas terrorists also infiltrated into Israel from land, sea and air, and carried out indiscriminate terror attack on civilians, killing and injuring many. The Hamas terrorists clashed with Israel Defense Force troops in border town of Sderot and other places.

Israel Defense Forces said that it has launched operation “Iron Swords” in response to Hamas’s surprise attack on Israel. Israels has also announced a ‘state of readiness for war’, indicating that a full-scale war can take place anytime. At present IDF troops are fighting Hamas fighters in at least seven different places.