The Israel Defense Forces on Saturday declared a state of readiness for war following a massive barrage of rockets from the Gaza Strip and infiltration of Hamas terrorists into Israel, The Times of Israel (TOI) reported.

“The IDF declares a state of readiness for war,” the army said in a statement.

“There has been widespread rocket fire into Israeli territory from Gaza, and terrorists have infiltrated Israeli territory through various entry points. Residents in the south and centre of the country are required to be in close proximity to protected areas, and those in the Gaza periphery should remain within a secure space,” the IDF added in its statement.

Meanwhile, the Israel Defense Forces said that it was carrying out retaliatory airstrikes in the Gaza Strip. The strikes come nearly two hours after Hamas launched a surprise attack, the Israeli daily reported.

In a statement, the IDF said the Chief of Staff, Lt Gen Herzi Halevi, is holding an assessment and approving plans of action, the daily added in its report.

“Hamas… which is behind this attack, will bear the results and responsibility for the events,” the IDF said.

A barrage of rockets slammed into southern and central Israel Saturday morning, including in Jerusalem, where sirens wailed at around 8.15 am (local time), Jerusalem Post reported.

At least one rocket directly hit a building in the Gederot Regional Council, killing a woman in her 60s, according to Magen David Adom.

As of 8 am (local time) on Saturday morning, Magen David Adom (MDA) said it had, thus far, treated 16 people throughout the country, including two who were in critical condition, six in moderate condition and seven with minor injuries.

There has been sustained rocket fire toward Israel for over two hours. One woman has been killed and there are multiple wounded from the barrages.

Aside from the woman who died of her wounds, the injured included a 52-year-old man from Gederot, who was moderately injured, and a 20-year-old man from Yavne, who also sustained minor injuries. Both victims were transferred to Kaplan Hospital, according to Jerusalem Post.

Hospitals also began reporting their wounded: Asaf Harofeh said it treated six people — two in serious condition, one in moderate condition, and three with mild injuries.

Meanwhile, Defense Minister Yoav Gallant approved a widescale call-up of reservists, following a surprise attack by Hamas on Israel.

