Tuesday, November 21, 2023
After promising Muslim appeasement in Telangana, Congress announces reservation for ‘minorities’ in Rajasthan election manifesto

Under the section of 'Minority Welfare', the manifesto read, "After caste census, we will undertake to provide reservation as per their population."

OpIndia Staff
Rahul Gandhi, Congress releases manifesto for Rajasthan, image via X/ INC Rajasthan
Days after resorting to minority appeasement politics in Telangana, the Congress party is eyeing to woo the Muslim community in the State of Rajasthan.

On Tuesday (21st November), the grand-old party released its manifesto for the upcoming elections in Rajasthan and vowed to offer reservations to the Muslim community in proportion to their population.

Under the section of ‘Minority Welfare’, the manifesto read, “After caste census, we will undertake to provide reservation as per their population.”

The development comes just four days ahead of the polling in the State of Rajasthan. Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has vowed to undertake a caste census after coming to power in the State.

Congress is facing a wave of anti-incumbency in Rajasthan. The Ashok Gehlot-led-government is hoping to lure the Muslim community by promising ‘reservation’ ahead of polls.

Appeasement politics in Telangana

In Telangana, the Congress promised to provide ₹10,000 in financial assistance to 10th pass students, ₹15000 to 12th pass students, ₹25000 for graduates, ₹1 lakh for postgraduates and ₹5 lakhs for MPhil and PhD holders exclusively belonging to the minority community.

The party declared, “Monthly honorarium of Rs.10,000 12,000 for priests from all religions including Imams, Muezzins, Khadims, Pastors and Granthis”.

The Congress announced that all land and property records of the Wagt Board would be digitised. It has assured to reclaim ‘encroached properties’ and allot land exclusively for Christian and Muslim graveyards.

Under the pretext of ‘inclusivity’, the Congress party has promised to provide a house site and ₹5 lakhs for construction for minority families who do not own houses. Besides, it promised cash support of ₹1,00,000 for newly married couples belonging to Muslim, Christian, and Sikh Faiths.

In order to woo Muslim voters, the party said, “Revitalise SETWIN and skill development training: transform Quil Qutub Shah Urban Development authority (QQSUDA) to develop infrastructure in the Old City.”

OpIndia Staff
