Ahead of the upcoming elections in Telangana, the Congress party has resorted to open and brazen minority appeasement politics in the name of ‘inclusivity.’

In a tweet on Thursday (9th November), the X (formerly Twitter) handle of Telangana Congress listed out a list of doles to be given exclusively to religious minorities (Muslims, Christians, Sikhs etc) in the State. It essentially implied that the benefits would not apply to the Hindu community.

The grand old party promised to provide ₹10,000 in financial assistance to 10th pass students, ₹15000 to 12th pass students, ₹25000 for graduates, ₹1 lakh for postgraduates and ₹5 lakhs for MPhil and PhD holders exclusively belonging to the minority community.

Telangana Congress' commitment for minorities. pic.twitter.com/gnOZXTMLbz — Telangana Congress (@INCTelangana) November 9, 2023

The party declared, “Monthly honorarium of Rs.10,000 12,000 for priests from all religions including Imams, Muezzins, Khadims, Pastors and Granthis”. This is similar to the Imam bhata given to Islamic clerics by the Mamata Banerjee government.

The Congress announced that all land and property records of the Wagt Board would be digitised. It has assured to reclaim ‘encroached properties’ and allot land exclusively for Christian and Muslim graveyards.

Prior to the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, about 123 properties in Lutyen’s Delhi were given to the Delhi Waqf Board by the Congress-led UPA government.

Job recruitments, houses exclusively for ‘minorities’

The Congress also vowed to establish ‘Telangana Sikh Minority Finance Corporation’ and fill vacancies in minority institutions. It promised to conduct special training for recruitment of ‘Urdu medium teachers.’

The grand old party promised to amend the Telangana State Minorities Commission Act of 1998 [pdf] and make it a permanent body. It will then table annual reports and make policy changes for the ‘welfare’ of minorities in the State.

Under the pretext of ‘inclusivity’, the Congress party has promised to provide a house site and ₹5 lakhs for construction for minority families who do not own houses. Besides, it promised cash support of ₹1,00,000 for newly married couples belonging to Muslim, Christian, and Sikh Faiths.

In order to woo Muslim voters, the party said, “Revitalise SETWIN and skill development training: transform Quil Qutub Shah Urban Development authority (QQSUDA) to develop infrastructure in the Old City.”

Congress party announces freebies ahead of Telangana Vidhan Sabha elections

In September this year, the Congress party announced a plethora of freebies and cash handouts to entice the voters. On September 17), Congress President Malikarjun Kharge said that the party would provide ₹12000 to farm workers annually, and ₹15000 per acre per year to tenant and landholding farmers.

Congress also claimed to provide ₹500 per quintal extra for paddy, besides the Minimum Support Price (MSP), under ‘Rythu Bharosa’ scheme. Party leader Sonia Gandhi also announced ₹2500 monthly dole for women under the ‘Mahalakshmi scheme’.

In line with its poll promises in Karnataka, the grand-old party also announced free rides for women in Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRC) buses and free electricity for up to 200 units.

“2,500 per month financial assistance will be given to women in Telangana under the Mahalakshmi scheme, gas cylinders at ₹500, and free travel for women in TSRC buses across the state, to fulfill the aspirations of the people of Telangana we are announcing 6 guarantees and we are committed to fulfill each one of them,” Sonia Gandhi was heard saying.

The Congress party also vowed to provide LPG cylinders at ₹500 and ₹5 lakh under ‘Indiraamma Indulu’ housing scheme. Earlier in July this year, Congress scion Rahul Gandhi announced that the party would provide ₹4000 monthly handouts to senior citizens under the ‘Cheyutha pension’ scheme if it is elected to power in Telangana.