With the US Presidential elections less than a year away, the leftist media has upped its ante to demonise potential Republican Presidential nominee Donald Trump.

The British weekly newspaper, The Economist, has published its 38th annual guide titled ‘The World Ahead 2024’ on Thursday (16th November) and dubbed Donald Trump as the ‘greatest danger to the world’ for the upcoming year.

“A shadow looms over the world…And in all that time no single person has ever eclipsed our analysis as much as Donald Trump eclipses 2024. That a Trump victory next November is a coin-toss probability is beginning to sink in,” it claimed.

NEW: The Economist’s annual “World Ahead” guide identifies Donald Trump as the biggest global danger of 2024.



“[I]n the 38 years that we have published this guide, no single person has ever eclipsed our analysis as much as Donald Trump eclipses 2024.” pic.twitter.com/2xBYJRfo8z — Dylan Byers (@DylanByers) November 16, 2023

The Economist conceded that Donald Trump is ahead of the incumbent US President Joe Biden by a large margin in the swing states and also acknowledged that the legal witch-hunt against him in the form of ‘civil lawsuits’ and ‘criminal prosecutions’ only strengthened his position for the 2024 US Presidential elections.

“This is a perilous moment for a man like Mr Trump to be back knocking on the door of the Oval Office. Democracy is in trouble at home. Mr Trump’s claim to have won the election in 2020 was more than a lie: it was a cynical bet that he could manipulate and intimidate his compatriots, and it has worked,” the British newspaper brazened out.

“Mr Trump would be unbound in his pursuit of retribution, economic protectionism and theatrically extravagant deals. No wonder the prospect of a second Trump term fills the world’s parliaments and boardrooms with despair. But despair is not a plan. It is past time to impose order on anxiety,” it continued with the fear-mongering.

The Economist dubs Donald thread as ‘threat to America’

It further claimed that Donald Trump poses threat to America and its institutions. “The greatest threat Mr Trump poses is to his own country. In pursuing his enemies, Mr Trump will wage war on any institution that stands in his way, including the courts and the Department of Justice,” The Economist wrote.

In order to demonise Trump, the British newspaper claimed that his victory would somehow rejoice China and would remain ‘just another big power.’ It also alleged that the former US President would be bad for the country’s economy and lead to escalated cost of living for ordinary Americans.

“Mr Trump’s indifference to human rights might make the Saudi government more biddable once the Gaza war is over, and strengthen relations with Narendra Modi’s government in India,” the British newspaper went on a tirade.

British Newspaper claims Trump’s re-election will be watershed moment

“Mr Trump’s lust for a deal and his sense of America’s interests are unconstrained by reality and unanchored by values,” it lamented that Trump’s return to Oval office would stop US funding of the Russia-Ukraine war.

“By asserting that America has no global responsibility to help deal with climate change, Mr Trump would crush efforts to slow it. And he is surrounded by China hawks who believe confrontation is the only way to preserve American dominance. A second Trump term would be a watershed in a way the first was not,” The Economist claimed.

“Victory would confirm his most destructive instincts about power. His plans would encounter less resistance. And because America will have voted him in while knowing the worst, its moral authority would decline. The election will be decided by tens of thousands of voters in just a handful of states. In 2024 the fate of the world will depend on their ballots,” it further attempted to distort public perception about Donald Trump and influence voting preferences.

Gag order ‘paused’ against Donald Trump

On Thursday (16th November), a gag order that barred former US President Donald Trump from commenting on the staff of the court was temporarily lifted by the Associate Judge of the New York Appellate Division’s First Department.

Citing constitutional and statutory rights, Justice David Friedman paused the gag order following a request by the attorneys of Donald Trump in a $250 million business fraud case.

The gag order was originally imposed on the former US President after he commented on the principal law clerk (named Allison Greenfield) of Manhattan Supreme Court Judge Arthur Engoron.

A New York appellate judge lifted the gag order improperly imposed on Trump regarding his fraud case, on the ground it violates his free speech rights.



It's insane that liberal politicians/prosecutors can malign him, then try to bar him from responding:https://t.co/S2RebMPgXx — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) November 16, 2023

Following the temporary lifting of gag orders, Trump’s attorney Christopher Kise said, “Fortunately the Constitution and the First Amendment protect everyone, including President Trump…The public will again have full access to what is really taking place in this unprecedented trial.”

New York Attorney General Letitia James had filed a civil business fraud lawsuit against Donald Trump, his sons Eric Trump and Donald Trump Jr. and the top executives of Trump’s Organisation for supposedly inflating assets of the former US President, falsely boosting his net worth and making financial gains.

She has sought $250 million in damages from Donald Trump in the Manhattan Supreme Court and wants to disbar the former US President and his sons from running businesses in New York.

While reacting to the development, Trump said, “His (Judge Engoron) Ridiculous and Unconstitutional Gag Order, not allowing me to defend myself against him and his politically biased and out of control, Trump-Hating Clerk, who is sinking him and his Court to new levels of LOW, is a disgrace.”