A Hindu boy named Prathamesh Shinde from Maharashtra who was studying at Srinagar National Institute of Technology (NIT) was recently targeted by extremists for posting a viral video of Mosab Hassan Yousef in which he made critical comments about Islam and Prophet Muhammad to his Instagram story.

Now, the murderous calls of ‘Sar tan se juda’ appeared to have reached the man featured in the footage and he has responded to the radicals hell-bent on threatening and hurting the innocent student. He shared, “Islamists in Kashmir are threatening to kill a Hindu student who shared one of my statements on social media.”

He forewarned the jihadis that they live in a Hindu-majority country and could be at the receiving end of a severe backlash if any harm came to the boy. “Have they forgotten that they are a minority in an ocean of Hindus,” he reminded and added, “Come after me and leave the student alone. I am fed up with the Muslim intimidation against freedom of speech. Let the Muslims of Kashmir know. One innocent student for the entire population of Kashmir.”

Islamists in Kashmir are threatening to kill a Hindu student who shared one of my statements on social media.

Have they forgotten that they are a minority in an ocean of Hindus? Come after me and leave the student alone.



I am fed up with the Muslim intimidation against… — Mosab Hassan Yousef (@MosabHasanYOSEF) December 1, 2023

In a shocking development, a Hindu student was booked for alleged ‘blasphemy’ following massive street protests by fundamentalists in Kashmir raising homicidal and Islamist slogans like ‘Allahu Akbar,’ ‘Labaik ya Rasoolallah’ and ‘Sar tan se juda’ after he shared Mosab Hassan Yousef’s clip which was reportedly from a conference. The video was taken from a debate event organised on 15 March 2012 at the Museum of Tolerance in Los Angeles in the United States in which he stated, “Let’s look at Prophet Muhammad’s life. Did he kill people? Yes. Did he marry a 9-year-old child? Yes, he did.”

He further added, “Did he kill the Jewish community of Khyber because they did not give him the treasures? And did he have physical relations with Sophia the wife of Kinana the leader of that community the same night he killed her husband? Yes, he did. So where is the tolerance in that? I understand the Muslims are tolerant, But the real nature of Islam is Evil.” He also criticised Islamic law known as Sharia Law and other aspects of the Quran. Mosab Hassan Yousef who is a former Hamas terrorist was disowned by his father Sheik Hassan Yousef who is a senior leader in the outfit.

Notably, the student didn’t add anything further and merely uploaded the video which was enough to infuriate the extremists and land him in trouble. An FIR was registered against him at the Nigeen Police Station under sections 295A (outraging religious feelings), 153A (promoting enmity) and 153 (provocation) of the Indian Penal Code.

He was also accused of being in a relationship with a local Muslim girl. A section of Muslim social media users charged him of luring her into his Bhagwa love trap. The Bhagwa love trap is a conspiracy theory peddled by several Muslim organisations and Islamists which claim that Hindu men are trapping Muslim women. There have been several cases where a group of Muslims chased Hindu men travelling with their Muslim female friends and assaulted them.

The fanatics on social media revealed the personal details of the Hindu student including his pictures as well as that of his Kashmiri female friend. They also incited their co-religionists to take physical action against the two and punish them.