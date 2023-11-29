Amidst a controversy over a Hindu student at the National Institute of Technology (NIT) Srinagar sharing an old video of Hamas founder Sheik Hussain Yousef’s son Mosab making critical comments about Islam and Prophet Muhammad on his Instagram story, social media is flooded with death threats from Islamists to the Hindu student and his alleged Kashmiri girlfriend.

An FIR has been registered at the Nigeen Police Station against the non-local student on Tuesday under sections 295A (outraging religious feelings),153A (promoting enmity) 153 (provocation) of the IPC. Taking to X, Srinagar Police informed about the registration of the FIR and wrote, “Police has taken cognizance of the incident of uploading of sensitive content against religious sentiments of a particular community by one student of NIT Srinagar. Upon receipt of communication from NIT authorities, case FIR No.156/23 u/s 295A,153A,153 IPC registered.”

Even though an FIR has already been registered, protests and “Allahu Akbar”, “Labaik ya Rasoolallah”, and Sar tan se juda” sloganeering were reported at the Amar Singh and Islamia Colleges of Srinagar on Wednesday in addition to the online threats, harassment and calls for hanging the accused.

The Islamists on X revealed the personal details of the Hindu youth including his pictures along with his Kashmiri girlfriend. The online bloodthirsty mob has been claiming that the Hindu youth lured the girl into the alleged “Bhagwa love trap”. As seen in many X posts, the online harassers blurred the pictures of the girl, however, deliberately revealed the Hindu youth’s face for fellow Islamists to identify him.

Pictures of the guy with the alleged Kashmiri Muslim girl from the Instagram account of the guy is being circulated on social media.



The vile comments against the Kashimir girl allegedly dating the Hindu student included “Men spill blood for the nation (Kashmir) and women like these just pee on it”.

"Men spill blood for the nation (Kashmir) and women like these just pee on it"



An X user with username “kashir_koor” wrote, “Gustakh-e Nabi (saw) ki ek saza sar tan se juda sar tan se juda.”

Another one threatened to kill the Hindu student’s lady friend and wrote, “My petition is to kill that girl #NIT.”

One Abid Nazir wrote, “Hang both of them at NIT gate, disrespect of our prophet will not be tolerated.”

"Sar Tan Se Judaa" threats are being made against the guy as well.



Another one wrote, “Gustakh-e-Rasool ki ek hi saza, Sar tan se judaa…”

Another Islamist expressed his hatred for a Kafir (non-muslim) and wrote, “I am unable to understand how Kashmiri girls fall for these pajeets. During my university days, I used to avoid these pajeets because they smelled like ambi anchaar(mango pickle) . When I used to see these pajeets, I used to change my way. Yakh thuu. #NITSrinagar #pajeet #bihari.”

Another Islamist went a step ahead saying that if the girl was his sister, he would have “chopped her in thousand pieces and thrown to dogs,” adding that she should be “exposed” and “humiliated.”

As reported earlier, Islamists on X have also launched a trend “#HangblasphmerPrathmeshNIT” demanding that the Hindu youth be hanged to death for an Instagram story.

Meanwhile, the website of NIT Srinagar has reportedly been hacked. Although specific pages on the site are opening the Home Page of the website is inaccessible and displays a message, “Sorry for the inconvenience but we’re performing some maintenance at the moment. If you need to you can always contact us, otherwise, we’ll be back online shortly! —CSC Web Team.”

This comes after the Hindu student shared an already viral video of Mosab Hassan Yousef making critical comments about Islam and the Prophet Muhammad to his Instagram story on Tuesday (November 28). Following a massive protest and fervent sloganeering an FIR was registered on the complaint of the registrar at NIT Srinagar, Atikur Rehmaan.

In the viral video Mosab Hassan Yousef, the disowned son of a senior Hamas terrorist group leader Sheik Hassan Yousef speaking at a conference back in 2012 said, ”Let’s look at Prophet Muhammad’s life. Did he kill people? Yes. Did he marry a 9-year-old child? Yes, he did. Did he kill the Jewish community of Khyber because they did not give him the treasures? And did he have physical relations with Sophia the wife of Kinana the leader of that community the same night he killed her husband? Yes, he did. So where is the tolerance in that? I understand the Muslims are tolerant, But the real nature of Islam is Evil.”