The Pran Pratishtha of Bhagwan Ram Lalla was a moment of immense joy for the countless devotees of Lord Ram, however, several hateful and threatening social media posts by Islamists have also surfaced. In one such incident in Daman, some Muslim youths posted a picture of the Babri structure on Instagram with the caption, “Jab waqt hamara aayega, tab sar dhad se alag kiye jayenge”. The police filed a FIR against the three and arrested them. Four youths, including one Asif Khan, are among the accused.

As per the information received, the four accused posted a photo of the Babri structure with the caption, “Sabar Jab Wakt Hamara Ayega, Tab Sar Dhad Se Alg Kiye Jayenge” (Wait until our time comes, heads will be severed from bodies). After issuing a ‘Sar Tan Se Juda’ threat, the accused posted another story in which they rode on a scooter to Jampore Beach in Big Daman. The accused uploaded a video in which they were seen waving the Islamic flag. ‘Hum momin mard mujahid hai, tauhit pe jite marte hai, hum jangju kaum ke bete hai, hum marne se nahi darte hai’ was added along with ‘Free Palestine’ posters, as well as a religious song.

The local police took cognisance of the matter after a screen recording of the outrageous posts went viral. Given the gravity of the situation, the police took swift action and began proceedings against the accused persons. Four people have been arrested in connection with a complaint filed under Sections 295-A, 153-A, 298, 504, 505(c), and 120(b) of the IPC, as well as Sections 34 and 66 of the IT Act at the Moti Daman Police Station.

Notably, Asif has an Instagram account with the username ‘Jackson976’. He has also posted pictures of various weapons on this account. In one such post, a pistol and various pistol-like weaponry are seen. It is unclear whether those were real or prop guns. Along with Daman resident Asif Khan, three others have been arrested for issuing ‘Sar Tan Se Juda’ threat.

Screenshot of photos of the weapon shared by the accused

In Vadodara, Hamja, Faizan, and Junaid threaten to demolish Ram Mandir

In Gujarat’s Vadodara, a similar incident was reported wherein Islamists identified as Hamja Khatri, Faizan Nanio, and Junaid Qureshi from Sadhli village in Vadodara made inflammatory posts on the Ram temple and threatened the beheading of Hindus. The police took swift action in the case and launched an inquiry after the post went viral over the internet.

The Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony in Ayodhya on 22nd January brought tears of joy and pride in the eyes of every Hindu as the community welcomed Lord Ram to his home after about 500 years. However, the grand event in Ayodhya did not sit well with Islamists who rushed to attack Hindus immersed in celebrating the homecoming of their God after 5 centuries. Reports of Islamists launching attacks on Hindu devotees came in from Gujarat’s Mehsana, Vadodara, Maharashtra’s Solapur district, and also from Mumbai’s Mira Road region.