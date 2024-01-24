Wednesday, January 24, 2024
‘Jab Waqt Hamara Ayega, Sar Dhad Se Alag Kiya Jayega’: Hamja, Faizan, and Junaid from Vadodara threaten to demolish Ram Mandir, probe launched

Islamists identified as Hamja Khatri, Faizan Nanio, and Junaid Qureshi from Sadhli village in Vadodara made inflammatory posts on the Ram Temple and threatened the beheading of Hindus celebrating the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha.

OpIndia Staff
Image- YNN news channel
The Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony in Ayodhya on 22nd January brought tears of joy and pride in the eyes of every Hindu as the community welcomed Lord Ram to his home after about 500 years. However, the grand event in Ayodhya did not sit well with Islamists who rushed to attack Hindus immersed in celebrating the homecoming of their God after 5 centuries.

Reports of Islamists launching attacks on Hindu devotees came in from Gujarat’s Mehsana, Vadodara, Maharashtra’s Solapur district, and also from Mumbai’s Mira Road region. While Vadodara has once again attempted to attain peace, Islamists identified as Hamja Khatri, Faizan Nanio, and Junaid Qureshi from Sadhli village in Vadodara have made inflammatory posts on the Ram temple and threatened the beheading of Hindus. The police took swift action in the case and launched an inquiry after the post went viral over the internet.

On 22nd January, Ayodhya Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha Mohotsav brought with it a wave of excitement and devotion among Hindus. Everyone had tears of excitement in their eyes. All Hindus were celebrating the arrival of their deity. However, later on, Muslim radicals attempted to agitate the Hindus.

A similar case came to the fore from Sadhli village in Vadodara. Three radical Muslims living here tried to disturb peace by posting controversial posts on Instagram. Hamja Khatri, Faizan Nanio, and Junaid Qureshi posted posts showing the Babri Masjid and threatened to behead Hindus. They raised the slogans of ‘Sar Tan Se Juda’.

The accused reportedly shared a photo of the Babri Masjid on Instagram which said, “Jab Wakt Hamara Ayega, Tab Sar Dhad Se Alg Kiya Jayega.”

Gujarati report on Islamists threatening demolition of Ram Mandir

The post soon gained traction on social media. Following that, the Shinor Police Station in Vadodara took note of the situation and launched an investigation. OpIndia attempted to contact the police station in the matter but was unable to get through. The report will be updated once the information is obtained. 

A huge rally took place in Bhoj village of Padra in Vadodara district on 22nd January as the country celebrated Lord Ram’s arrival in Ayodhya. During the rally, Islamist mobs are said to have pelted stones. Many people, including ten ladies, suffered injuries in the incident. Police have filed a complaint against 26 people in this case. Investigations are underway.

OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

