Monday, January 22, 2024
HomeNews ReportsMumbai: Hindu procession attacked by Islamists in Mira Road ahead of Ram Mandir Pran...
CrimeNews Reports
Updated:

Mumbai: Hindu procession attacked by Islamists in Mira Road ahead of Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha

Mira Road comes under a predominantly Muslim area. Following the incident, the Police also conducted a flag march on Mira Road and appealed to everyone to maintain peace. Police officials have stated that there was an 'argument and petty fight' between two groups and no major incident of violence has taken place.

OpIndia Staff
Mira Road, Mumbai
Islamist mob attacked Hindus taking out Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha procession in Mira Road, Mumbai (Image: SS from viral videos)
3

On 21st January, amidst the celebrations of Ram Mandir Pran Prathishtha in Ayodhya, Hindus carrying out a procession were attacked by an Islamist mob at Mira Road in Mumbai. Notably, the Pran Pratishtha ceremony has sparked a nationwide and international fervour among the Hindu community. People are celebrating the homecoming of Bhagwan Ram worldwide.

While the members of the Hindu community were taking out a procession via Mira Road with flags of Bhagwan Ram and Bhagwan Hanuman on their vehicles and chanting, “Jai Shri Ram”, an Islamist mob attacked the procession. The Islamists reportedly attacked the Hindus with sticks and rods, attacked the members of the Hindu community, damaged the vehicles and desecrated the religious flags.

The Police were informed about the incident. Heavy police force was deployed to restore law and order in the area. Following the attack on Hindus by Islamists, there were calls for the arrest of the culprits. Notably, the mob did not even spare women who were part of the procession. In videos of the incident, people can be seen throwing away flags, attacking vehicles and hurling abusive words at participants of the procession.

Hindu community asserted that they were on a peaceful march when the Islamists confronted and attacked them. The Police promptly responded and alleviated the situation. Several persons were reportedly detained, and the Police assured that the situation was under control.

Mira Road comes under a predominantly Muslim area. Following the incident, the Police also conducted a flag march on Mira Road and appealed to everyone to maintain peace. Police officials have stated that there was an ‘argument and petty fight’ between two groups and no major incident of violence has taken place. The Police urged the public not to believe rumours on social media.

Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha

On 22nd January, Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha will take place at Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh. Ram Lalla will return home after 500+ years. Every corner of Ayodhya is full of Ram devotees arriving the holy city from all parts of the world. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, saints, VIPs and other guests will witness one of the most significant moment in the history of independent India.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsAyodhya celebration, Mira Road Mumbai fight, Mumbai news
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
665,518FollowersFollow
38,900SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com