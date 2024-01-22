On 21st January, amidst the celebrations of Ram Mandir Pran Prathishtha in Ayodhya, Hindus carrying out a procession were attacked by an Islamist mob at Mira Road in Mumbai. Notably, the Pran Pratishtha ceremony has sparked a nationwide and international fervour among the Hindu community. People are celebrating the homecoming of Bhagwan Ram worldwide.

While the members of the Hindu community were taking out a procession via Mira Road with flags of Bhagwan Ram and Bhagwan Hanuman on their vehicles and chanting, “Jai Shri Ram”, an Islamist mob attacked the procession. The Islamists reportedly attacked the Hindus with sticks and rods, attacked the members of the Hindu community, damaged the vehicles and desecrated the religious flags.

The Police were informed about the incident. Heavy police force was deployed to restore law and order in the area. Following the attack on Hindus by Islamists, there were calls for the arrest of the culprits. Notably, the mob did not even spare women who were part of the procession. In videos of the incident, people can be seen throwing away flags, attacking vehicles and hurling abusive words at participants of the procession.

Hindu community asserted that they were on a peaceful march when the Islamists confronted and attacked them. The Police promptly responded and alleviated the situation. Several persons were reportedly detained, and the Police assured that the situation was under control.

Mira Road comes under a predominantly Muslim area. Following the incident, the Police also conducted a flag march on Mira Road and appealed to everyone to maintain peace. Police officials have stated that there was an ‘argument and petty fight’ between two groups and no major incident of violence has taken place. The Police urged the public not to believe rumours on social media.

Jayant Bajbale, DCP says "At around 11 pm yesterday, some people of the Hindu community were raising slogans in 3-4 vehicles in the Naya Nagar area of Mira Road adjacent to Mumbai. After this, an argument started with some people belonging to the Muslim community.

Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha

On 22nd January, Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha will take place at Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh. Ram Lalla will return home after 500+ years. Every corner of Ayodhya is full of Ram devotees arriving the holy city from all parts of the world. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, saints, VIPs and other guests will witness one of the most significant moment in the history of independent India.