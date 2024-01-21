Sunday, January 21, 2024
HomeNews ReportsGujarat: Stones pelted at Lord Ram Shobha Yatra in Mehsana, Hindu groups say it...
CrimeNews Reports
Updated:

Gujarat: Stones pelted at Lord Ram Shobha Yatra in Mehsana, Hindu groups say it happened near a mosque, police detain 15 people including women

ccording to the Police, when the procession was passing through the Hatadiya area in Belim Vas of Kheralu, stones were pelted at the procession. Notably, Belim Vas is a Muslim locality.

OpIndia Staff
Gujarat Police rounds up 15 people for pelting stones on Lord Ram's Shobha Yatra in Mehsana district ahead of Pran Pratishtha
Gujarat Police rounds up 15 people for pelting stones on Lord Ram's Shobha Yatra in Mehsana district ahead of Pran Pratishtha (Image Source - OpIndia Gujarati)
6

On 21st January (Sunday), Gujarat Police officials said that they fired teargas shells at a crowd after it pelted stones at Shobha Yatra of Lord Ram in Mehsana district. Police also detained 15 people in a combing operation adding that the situation is now under control. 

According to news agency PTI, the incident occurred in Kheralu town ahead of the mega ‘Pran Pratishtha’ of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya tomorrow (22nd January). According to the Police, when the procession was passing through the Hatadiya area in Belim Vas of Kheralu, stones were pelted at the procession. Notably, Belim Vas is a Muslim locality.

Video clips of the incident are going viral on social media in which several miscreants can be seen pelting stones from rooftops. In one of the videos that has surfaced, a crowd of people involved in the yatra can be seen standing while a police jeep is also seen nearby. Some women and youths are seen throwing stones from the roof of a nearby building. Soon the women leave and some other young men come with blunt objects in their hands. They are also throwing stones at the Yatra. 

Inspector General of Police Virendra Singh Yadav said that three shells had to be fired to control the situation.

The IG said, “Fifteen people have been rounded up after a combing operation at the site. The police personnel accompanying the shobha yatra took immediate action to avert any (further) incident and brought the situation under control.” 

He added that no one seems to have been seriously injured in the stone pelting. The situation at the spot is peaceful, and police patrolling has been intensified in the area.

Hindu organisations assert that the stones were pelted on the Shobha Yatra when it reached a mosque. 

According to the information, a procession of Lord Ram was taken out in Kheralu of Mehsana ahead of the grand consecration ceremony in Ayodhya at Shri Ram’s birthplace. A large number of Ram devotees including women and children had joined the Shobha yatra. Meanwhile, the Kheralu police also joined the Yatra to ensure that no untoward incident took place. 

But when the Shobha Yatra reached the mosque in the Hatadiya area, stone pelting was reported with people throwing stones from their rooftops in the Muslim neighbourhood.

To get more information on this matter, OpIndia contacted Visnagar Bajrang Dal coordinator Pratik Dave. Giving information about the incident, he said, “At present, the situation is tense in Kheralu. The Hindus of Kheralu organised a procession to celebrate the arrival of Lord Rama. The procession was passing through a Muslim-populated Hatadiya area. Meanwhile, the incident took place as soon as they reached the mosque. This kind of incident has already happened here before. Women were also among the stone pelters. As if they had no fear of the police, they pelted stones on the Yatra in the presence of the police.”

Giving more details, a Bajrang Dal activist said, “The yatra was passing peacefully. As soon as they reached the mosque in the Hatadiya area, a group of women and men started pelting stones from the rooftop. Women were sitting in 2 tractors during the journey. There was chaos due to the sudden attack. Some people were also injured in the journey. Before even the police present there realised anything, stones started pelting. It is being said that the police have also received minor injuries.”

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Himanta Biswa Sarma slams Rahul Gandhi for planning to visit Batadrava Than during Pran Pratishtha ceremony, the Vaishnav monetary asks him to visit later

OpIndia Staff -

“11-day Anushthan an act of sacrifice and submission to Prabhu Shri Ram”, President Droupadi Murmu conveys heartfelt wishes in a letter to PM Modi...

OpIndia Staff -

“We are not anti-Modi but Modi’s admirers”, Shankaracharya Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati praises PM Modi for reawakening Hindu’s self-respect, says media painted him ‘anti-Modi’

OpIndia Staff -

May there be peace, harmony and spiritual enlightenment for all: South African cricket player Keshav Maharaj wishes the Indian community before Ram Mandir inauguration

OpIndia Staff -

Bihar Police arrest one Intekhab Alam for threatening to “blow up” Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, had posed as Dawood Ibrahim’s aide Chhota Shakeel

OpIndia Staff -

Rahul Gandhi loses his cool after people raise Jai Shri Ram and Modi slogans during his yatra in Assam, claims BJP workers carrying sticks...

OpIndia Staff -

Pran Pratishtha ceremony: ‘HanuMan’ movie Producers Mythri Movie Makers donate over Rs 2.66 crores to Ram Mandir

OpIndia Staff -

‘Absolutely frivolous Publicity Interest Litigation’: Bombay HC dismisses plea challenging Maharashtra govt’s decision declaring public holiday on 22 January

OpIndia Staff -

Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra: Jairam Ramesh alleges attack on convoy by BJP workers in Assam, CM Himanta Biswa Sarma orders police probe

OpIndia Staff -

An open letter to the leftists ahead of Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha

Ganesh R -
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
665,518FollowersFollow
38,900SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com