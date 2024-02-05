A Hindu family is being forced to convert to Islam in Bihar’s Darbhanga. The family has alleged assault and objectionable things are being thrown at them.

This family is the only Hindu family in a Muslim-dominated village. They are being harassed in various ways. The victim has made these allegations against Mohammad Guddu and his five brothers including Mohammad Laddu.

The case is of Muria village of Bhalpatti OP police station area in ​​Darbhanga. Rajdhan Devi lives here with her family. It was only when her son Vicky approached DM Rajeev Roshan with his problem that the matter caught the media’s attention.

In the application given to the District Magistrate through her son, the victim has alleged that the entire village area where her family lives belongs to Muslims. Hers is the only Hindu family in the village.

In this situation, people from the Muslim community are not only harassing her continuously in various ways but they also enter her house to create a ruckus.

Rajdhan Devi’s son Vicky has also alleged that objectionable items are thrown inside his house by people of the Muslim community.

Vicky, while talking to Dainik Bhaskar, has made allegations against the family of Mohammad Guddu and Mohammad Laddu. Vicky said that Guddu and Laddu are 5 brothers and they want his family to leave their home or accept Islam.

According to media reports, Vicky said that now he feels that Hindus do not have the right to live under the Constitution. “That’s why all the officials are making us do the rounds,” he reportedly said.

The victim’s family alleges that they have been making rounds of the offices for the last three years but they are not being heard.

District Magistrate Rajeev Roshan has said that a boy had come to meet them in this regard. After receiving the application, the Sadar Sub-Divisional Officer has been directed to immediately reach the village, investigate the entire matter and take necessary action.