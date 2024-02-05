In a case of alleged religious conversion in Muria village of Darbhanga district of Bihar, police has clarified that there is no religious angle to the case. The police dismissed the news that it was a case of forced conversion, and stated that it is a case of land dispute between the two parties.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Darbhanga Police clarified the same and said that it is not a case of religious conversion, but of a land dispute.

In their statement, the Senior Superintendent of Darbhanga Police said, “On 4th February, 2024, on the application of Rajdhan Devi and her son Vicky Kumar of Muria village of Bhalpatti Police station, police officers were ordered to investigate the matter. The sub-divisional officer said this matter is not at all related to religious conversion or religious dispute.”

The statement further added, “The applicant wants to open the door and window of his house on the north side where there is government land and his neighbour does not allow him to open the door/window there. During the investigation, it was found that there is a long vacant government land between the two parties, over which there is a dispute.”

Earlier, District Magistrate Rajeev Roshan had said that a boy had come to meet them in this regard. After receiving the application, the Sadar Sub-Divisional Officer has been directed to immediately reach the village, investigate the entire matter and take necessary action.