On Sunday (7th April), the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) posted a short video clip of the party’s chief Asaduddin Owaisi. In this video clip, he is seen addressing his followers wherein he mentions that he prefers to live or die as a ‘Ghazi’. He also appealed to his fellow Muslims to do the same. Notably, according to Islamic scriptures, Ghazi means an Islamic fighter walking on the path shown by the Allah. A Ghazi fights against infidels (meaning non-believers of Islam). He either kills infidels and polytheists or gets killed in the fight. A question therefore arises what exactly Asaduddin Owaisi is asking Muslims in India to do?

In this video, Asaduddin Owaisi said, “You want to kill us? Kill us, oh beloved. Who is stopping you? Allah has written my fate when I was inside my mother’s womb. My insults and my rewards everything is written by Allah. What would you snatch from me? Remember, if at all we live in this world, we will live like Ghazis. If death comes to us, we would prefer martyrdom. We would not let our parents feel embarrassed, Inshallah!”

What is meant by Ghazi?

Now, let’s first understand what is meant by Ghazi. The word finds its roots in the Arabic language wherein Ghazw means a fight. A Ghazi means one who fights, a fighter, or a warrior. In the Islamic context, the word Ghazi acquires a more specific meaning. A Ghazi in Islam means someone who fights in jihad for the sake of Islam and its teachings. Jihad essentially means a fight against infidels, kafirs, and apostates. It is a fight against everyone and everything who does not believe in Islam. A Ghazi thus essentially means a Jihadi who is willing to fight against non-Muslims. In this war, he is ready either to get killed or kill others.

According to Sunan an-Nasai 2625 (Book 24, Hadith 7), a Ghazi is among the three most loved guests of Allah. The explanation of this Hadith on a website of Islamic scriptures says, “According to the hadith narrated by Abu Hurairah, the Messenger of Allah mentioned three types of people who are considered as the guests of Allah. These include a ghazi, a hajj pilgrim and a mu’tamir. A ghazi is someone who fights in jihad for the sake of Islam and its teachings. A hajj pilgrim is someone who performs a pilgrimage to Makkah at least once in their lifetime if they have enough resources to do so. Lastly, a mu’tamir is someone who travels for any purpose such as trade or education to seek knowledge or gain rewards from God Almighty. All these three types are considered as guests by God Almighty and will be rewarded accordingly for their efforts and intentions behind them.”

Helping a Ghazi is also equivalent to becoming a Ghazi

In Islamic scriptures, it is not only the Ghazi who is revered. Those who support a Ghazi, those who prepare a Muslim to become a Ghazi and those who take care of the family members of Ghazi are also revered. Sahih al-Bukhari 2843 ( Book 56, Hadith 59) explains this phenomenon. It speaks about the reward for those who prepare and look after the dependents of a Ghazi. According to this Hadith, the Prophet Muhammad said, “He who prepares a Ghazi going in Allah’s Cause is given a reward equal to that of) a Ghazi; and he who looks after properly the dependents of a Ghazi going in Allah’s Cause is (given a reward equal to that of) Ghazi.”

Further, according to Riyad as-Salihin (Book 11 Hadith 22), the Prophet Muhammad had said, “He who equips a Ghazi (fighter) in the way of Allah is as if he has taken part in the fighting himself; and he who looks after the dependents of a Ghazi in his absence, is as if he has taken part in the fighting himself.”

Asaduddin Owaisi said ‘We will live like Ghazis’

Asaduddin Owaisi said that ‘we (himself and other Muslims whom he claims he represents) will live like Ghazis’. The questions naturally arising after this speech by the AIMIM chief are not easy to manipulate given the clear meaning and context of this word in the Islamic scripture itself. Does Owaisi mean that he and the Muslims in India he claims to lead are at war against non-Muslims in the country? Does he mean that by becoming a Ghazi he and his fellows are willing to kill or dominate over non-Muslims, infidels, non-believers, kafirs, apostates and whatnot?

Asaduddin Owaisi also mentioned about becoming a martyr and preferring death. He also switched from ‘I’ to ‘We’ as he started talking about being a Ghazi. This implies that he was instigating other Muslims to become a Ghazi. Historically, Islamist tyrants like Muhammad Bin Qasim, Mahmood of Ghazni, Muhammad Ghori, Alauddin Khilji, Babur, Aurangzeb etc. all of them are identified as Ghazis in the Islamic terminology. This is because they attacked India – a land of polytheists and non-Muslims. They looted and killed the people living here because they were non-Muslims. Thus they qualified to be known as Ghazis. By calling himself and his fellows Ghazis, Asaduddin Owaisi essentially associates him and his followers with the cult of these invaders.

Is there a hidden message in the timing of posting this clip?

AIMIM posted this video clip on 7th April – just two days before the Hindu New Year that commenced with the Chaitra Navaratri and Gudhi Padwa on 9th April. On 17th April, the country will celebrate Ram Navami – the birth festival of the Hindu deity Lord Ram. This will be the first Ram Navami after an idol of the deity was consecrated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the grand temple made at his birthplace in Ayodhya.

Ram Navami processions and Shobha Yatras were attacked in various parts of the country in the last few years. Especially, in 2022 and 2023, Islamists in India almost made it a norm to pelt stones at these peaceful processions and later cry victim when the law enforcement and administration would bulldoze the illegal constructions of these rioters. Notably, Owaisi’s appeal to Muslims inspiring them to become Ghazi came just a few days before this occasion.

Moreover, the Ram Navami celebrations of 2024 are on 17th April which is the last day of campaigning for the first phase of voting for the Lok Sabha elections 2024. People in 102 constituencies in 21 states of India will vote for this round. This is the first and the biggest round of voting. The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party has a clear edge over its opponents in the campaigning so far. BJP candidate Madhavi Latha is challenging Asaduddin Owaisi in his home ground – the Hyderabad Lok Sabha constituency. With a formidable Modi-led BJP and the NDA on one side and a desperate opposition having no clue about how to topple the Modi government amid a strong pro-incumbency, Owaisi’s resolve to make Ghazis out of Muslims should therefore be taken seriously against this backdrop.