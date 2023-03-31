On 30th March 2023, Ram Navami processions were attacked and violence erupted in various places across the country. There were reports of stone-pelting and violence in many cities of the country. One person was killed in West Bengal and one in Maharashtra in these violent incidents. Apart from this, there have also been reports of stones pelting on the Shobha Yatra of Ram Navami in Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh.

Ram Navami or the birth anniversary of Lord Rama is an auspicious occasion in the Hindu calendar year. On that day, Hindus seek blessings from Lord Rama, provide food to the needy, perform rituals, take out processions, and so on. But Islamists have attacked these Ram Navami processions at many places in the country, as part of growing attacks on Hindu festivals.

Ram Navami processions attacked in Gujarat

A Ram Navami procession near Panjrigar mohalla in the Vadodara district of Gujarat was attacked by Islamists who pelted stones at the procession. The Vishwa Hindu Parishad, confirming the attack stated that the attack was massive but the idol of Lord Rama was saved.

According to reports, as soon as the procession reached a mosque in the area under Fatehpura Garana Police Post, there was a dispute between the two parties over something. In no time, stones were thrown at the devotees involved in the procession from near the mosque.

Around 200-500 Muslims arrived on the street during the procession and began pelting stones at the procession and the Hindu participants. Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP)’s local office bearer Vishnubhai Prajapati stated that some vehicles including big cars were also damaged. The Ram Navami procession was planned and organized by the Karelibag sector of Vishwa Hindu Parishad.

Another incident of stone-pelting on the Ram Navami procession was also reported in the Kumbharwada area of Vadodara. Local BJP MLA Manisha Vakil was part of the procession which came under stone pelting in Kumbharwada. Vakil said that the procession was moving peacefully when there was sudden attack on it, and several people were injured in the attack. Stones were pelted from teraces of nearby houses.

Ram Navami processions attacked in Uttar Pradesh

In Uttar Pradesh, an incident of stone-pelting on a Ram Navami procession passing in front of a mosque was reported in the state’s capital Lucknow. A vehicle was vandalised in this dispute. The victims alleged that Muslim women indulged in this stone pelting.

This incident occurred in the Janakipuram area of the Lucknow police station area. OpIndia spoke to BJP leader Kuldeep Singh Rathore, convenor of this procession. Kuldeep Singh said that he had taken permission from the authorities for this procession, yet it became a victim of chaos.

At the time of the incident, the procession had not even started properly and a maximum of 50 people were gathering and preparing for further. No one involved in the procession had any argument with anyone nor did there be any dispute.

As soon as the procession came in front of the Shahi Masjid, women started throwing stones from the roofs and minor Muslim boys attacked the procession on road. During this time, 20 adult male attackers were also involved in this assault.

After enduring the assault by Islamists, Hindus in this procession had to face the wrath of the police separately. 7 participants in this procession were detained by the police instead of taking any action against the stone-pelters. The angry Hindus raised slogans against the police before the detained devotees were set free.

Ram Navami processions attacked in Maharashtra

In Maharashtra, Hindu processions were attacked in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Jalgaon, and Mumbai. On March 29, Wednesday night, two groups clashed in the Kiradpura area of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, hurling stones and setting vehicles on fire.

CCTV footage of Islamist mob attacking & burning down police vehicle outside the only #RamMandir in a Muslim dominated area of Kiradpura, Ch. Sambhajinagar, Maharashtra. How come they were prepared with stones and other weapons on the night of Ramnavmi?#SambhajinagarTempleAttack pic.twitter.com/Sr7griFwbI — Namo Warriors Pune (@PuneNamo) March 30, 2023

The violence erupted at a time when Hindu youths were preparing for the Ram Navami celebrations the next day near a Ram temple in the Kiradpura area.

#Maharashtra | A clash broke out between two groups in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar’s #Kiradpura area



Stones were pelted, some private & police vehicles were set on fire. Police used force to disperse the people and now the situation is peaceful. Police will take strict action… pic.twitter.com/vVoQK2chZk — Subodh Kumar (@kumarsubodh_) March 30, 2023

The clashes in the Kiradpura started after a fight broke out between two people outside the said Ram Temple. The situation worsened when more people arrived at the scene and started throwing stones at one another, according to the police, who also stated that the crowd set several police and public vehicles on fire outside the temple.

Maharashtra | A clash broke out between two groups over playing music outside a Mosque while Namaz was going on, in Jalgaon district



Two FIRs have been registered, we’ve arrested 45 people so far. 4 people are injured in the violence. The present situation is peaceful and is… pic.twitter.com/EaT5WIOtwT — ANI (@ANI) March 30, 2023

A fight broke out between two groups when DJ music was played as a Hindu dharmik procession passed by a mosque in Paldhi, in the Jalgaon district of Maharashtra. On Tuesday, 28th March 2023, several people led the Dindi Yatra, which was supposed to proceed to Saptashringi Garh. Unknown miscreants threw stones at the yatra participants as the procession passed through the village of Paldhi, which infuriated the participants and led to vandalism. Three private vehicles were reportedly vandalized. In addition to this, a police jeep was set on fire and three persons were injured.

A Ram Navami procession in the Malvai region of Mumbai’s Malad suburb was attacked by an Islamist mob as it passed by a Masjid near gate no. 7 area. The Islamists attacked the procession by pelting stones and also forced the loudspeakers to be shut in the area.

#UPDATE | Mumbai: 20 people detained after a scuffle occurred yesterday between two groups during ‘Rama Navami’ Shobha Yatra in Malad’s Malvani area. Situation was tense for a while but it is under control now. Case filed against more than 300 unidentified people for jeopardising… https://t.co/uOurRP6BK7 — ANI (@ANI) March 31, 2023

One of the locals identified as Tajindar Tiwana revealed that the loudspeakers were shut by the Hindus way before they reached the area near Masjid. However, the Muslims still attacked the procession and pelted stones at it as it passed by the Masjid.

Ram Navami processions attacked in West Bengal

In West Bengal, clashes broke out between two communities during a Ram Navami procession in the Dalkhola area of Islampur town of North Dinajpur. One person was killed and 5-6 policemen were injured in clashes in a Muslim-dominated area. The Bengal Police is saying that the cause of the young man’s death is a heart attack.

_*🙏🔥I sincerely request the Hon’ble Chief Secretary of West Bengal to act immediately, in order to control the deteriorating Law and Order condition of Shibpur; Howrah & Dalkhola; Uttar Dinajpur.*_ pic.twitter.com/0t2XNUCmCz — NKAgarwal (@NKAgarw61963319) March 30, 2023

In Howrah, miscreants pelted stones at a Ram Navami procession and set several vehicles on fire. The incident took place in Shibpur, Howrah. In a video that has gone viral on social media, people are seen pelting stones at the procession from rooftops.

Pre Planned Islamists Attack & Stone Pelting On Ram Mandir Procession In Shibpur Howrah, West Bengal By Pieceful Community. Same Happened Last year @MeghUpdates @Arzookazmi30 @KumaarSaagar @AmitShahOffice pic.twitter.com/oEzD2E941T — BHARAT NEWS (@BHARATNEWSS) March 30, 2023

A clash was also about to erupt at the Park Circus area in Kolkata but the police prevented it. A rally of around 250 bikes was taken out on the occasion of Ram Navami. As the rally reached a mosque in the Park Street area, Hindus participating in the rally encountered a group of Muslims gathered there for offering namaz. A minor scuffle broke out between the two groups. But the police force reached the spot and took the situation under control by dispersing the two groups.

Shobha Yatra in Delhi’s Jahangirpuri area

On 30th March 2023, a procession of Ram Navami was taken out in Jahangirpuri on the occasion of Rama Navami. Earlier on Monday (March 27), the Office of the Police Commissioner (north-west Delhi) had denied permission for carrying out an idol procession during Ram Navami in the Jahangirpuri area of Delhi.

Delhi | A procession is being taken out in Jahangirpuri on the occasion of Rama Navami. pic.twitter.com/iIHVokZZb0 — ANI (@ANI) March 30, 2023

However, Hindus in Jahangirpuri peacefully carried out a procession on the occasion of Ram Navami. Notably, a heavy police force was deployed in Jahangirpuri at the time of this procession. The deployed police force was seen protecting the processions.

On April 16 last year, a Hanuman Jayanti procession was attacked by Islamists in the Jahangirpuri area of Delhi. The procession was moving peacefully but was stopped by one Ansar Sheikh and his accomplice near the Jama Masjid.

Is the grand temple in Ayodhya the root cause of the Islamist attacks?

Notably, Ram Navami is traditionally celebrated by Hindus for the last thousands of years. However, the enthusiasm for the festival is on the rise for the last 3-4 years as the construction of a grand temple at the birthplace of Lord Shri Ram in Ayodhya is gearing up. Hindus got possession of the temple land after a long legal battle against the Muslims after a disputed structure in the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi was demolished in 1992. Though the attacks on Ram Navami processions by Islamists are not a new thing, it is notable that such incidents are reported in more numbers in the last 3-4 years.

The onset of Hindu festivals on the Hindu New Year celebration of Gudhi Padwa itself rings like an alarm of these probable attacks. Besides Ram Navami, processions and Shibha Yatras are an important part of Hindu celebrations like Shivjayanti, Gudhi Padwa, Hanuman Jayanti, Parashuram Jayanti, Mahavir Jayanti, Buddha Purnima, etc. All these festivals primarily fall between the calendar months of February and May. Islamists have kept attacking these festivals over and over again. The frequency of such attacks is increasing in the last few years.