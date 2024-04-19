On 17th April, dairy giant Amul issued a clarification over claims that it is setting up a slaughterhouse in Goa. In its statement, Amul India said that 36 lac farmers of Gujarat associated with the brand take care of their cows. This comes after a video of former Union Minister and Lok Sabha MP Maneka Gandhi went viral, claiming that Amul India set up the first slaughterhouse in Goa.

In its statement, Amul India refuted the claim that it has set up a slaughterhouses. It added that such “baseless claims” made in the video are false and belittle the contribution of women dairy farmers.

“This is for your kind information that a fake message is being forwarded on WhatsApp and Social Media platforms regarding Amul setting up a slaughterhouse in Goa. This is absolutely false. Many other baseless claims made in the video are incorrect and false. They are belittling the contributions of millions of women dairy farmers who have provided nourishment for generations of Indians and food security for our nation for the last 77 years. Today, India is the world’s largest milk producer in the world and Atmanirbhar in the dairy industry. It has provided respect, employment and steady income to our women dairy farmers,” the statement reads.

The dairy giant further assured that around 36 lakh farmers of Gujarat associated with Amul take care of their cows and Amul provides necessary attention and veterinary care as well. It also urged people not to share the “misleading” video which has been used to create misinformation and fearmongering.

“We wish to assure you that 36 lac farmers of Gujarat who own the brand Amul, take care of their cattle as members of their family. They are provided with love, attention and veterinary care at every stage of their life. This video has been used to create misinformation and spread unnecessary fear and concern among consumers. We request you to kindly share this message with your family and friends and assure them that Amul is a responsible brand and its 36 lac farmers love, protect and care for their cows,” Amul India added.

Notably, the video clip of BJP MP Maneka Gandhi claimed that the first slaughterhouse was set by Amul in Goa and that they help farmers in growing and selling cows for their slaughter. She also claimed that the maximum number of cows are slaughtered in Gujarat and illegally transported in trucks to slaughterhouses in Maharashtra. The said video clip is taken from Gandhi’s interview on a YouTube channel named “Kindness with Amy”.

“Amul is in Gujrat. The maximum amount of cow killing is from Gujarat. Every day, trucks and trucks and trucks of cows are taken illegally across the border to Maharashtra to Allana to be killed there. And they all go from the dairies. If I am not mistaken, the first slaughterhouse in India was set up by Amul in Goa. Because they could not in Gujarat…” Gandhi said.

Notably, Maneka Gandhi had made similar claims about ISKCON in September last year. As we reported earlier, ISKCON rejected the allegations made by Member of Parliament Maneka Gandhi against their organisation regarding their cow care standards calling it unsubstantiated and false. It asserted that it serves cows and bulls till their last breaths and it doesn’t sell them to butchers.