On Tuesday (26 September), ISKCON rejected the allegations made by Member of Parliament Maneka Gandhi against their organisation calling it unsubstantiated and false. Taking to X, the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) issued an official statement emphasising that it exercises a high standard of cow protection and care.

It asserted that it serves cows and bulls till their last breaths and it doesn’t sell them to butchers.

The National Spokesperson of ISKCON, Yudhistir Govinda Das said, “Response to the unsubstantiated and false statements of Smt Maneka Gandhi. ISKCON has been at the forefront of cow and bull protection and care not just in India but globally. The cows and bulls are served for their life not sold to butchers as alleged.”

The cows and bulls are served for their life not sold to butchers as alleged.

The official statement noted that a video of Maneka Gandhi where she is making allegations against ISKCON and its cow care standards has come to their notice adding that the allegations are false.

In its official statement, ISKCON pointed out that it runs several Goshalas and serves many cows, many of which were rescued from getting slaughtered. It added that it has done cow protection in countries where beef is consumed as a staple diet.

The letter states, “ISKCON has pioneered cow protection in many parts of the world where beef is a staple diet. Within India, ISKCON runs more than 60 Goshalas protecting hundreds of sacred cows and bulls and providing personalized care for their entire lifetime. Many of the cows presently served in ISKCON’s goshalas were brought to us after being found abandoned, injured, or rescued from being slaughtered.”

Stating that it has high standards of cow care/protection, the organisation added that it has been trying to revive the culture of cow worship and giving training to farmers on cow care techniques.

It added, “In recent times, ISKCON has begun training programs for the farmers and rural households on cow care techniques to help revive the culture of cow worship and care as was the case in previous generations. Several ISKCON Goshalas are recognised and lauded for their high cow-care standards by the Government or association of Goshalas.”

ISKCON added that they were surprised by Maneka Gandhi’s statements against them.

In another tweet, ISKCON’s national spokesperson Das included a letter from a Veterinary doctor to highlight that even at their Anantapur Goshala, they serve many bulls and non-milking cows to refute Gandhi’s allegations against the particular Goshala.

Letter from the Veterinary doctor regarding the Anantapur Govt Goshala that is maintained by ISKCON about which Smt Gandhi made the remarks.



The Goshalas serves 76 bulls and 246 non-milking cows along side milking cows with love and devotion.

Sharing the document, it stated, “The Goshalas serve 76 bulls and 246 non-milking cows alongside milking cows with love and devotion.”

Here's what BJP MP Maneka Gandhi has to say on #ISKCON and Cow Slaughter.

BJP leader Maneka Gandhi accuses #ISKCON of selling cows to butchers.

ISKCON issued a statement as earlier social media was rife with videos where the Member of Parliament from Sultanpur, Maneka Gandhi alleged that ISKCON is one of the biggest frauds in the country. In the video, she stated that it gets several benefits from governments to run Goshalas but when she visited ISKCON’s Anantapur Gaushala, there were no non-milking cows, no calves in the entire dairy.

Afterward, she alleged that ISKCON sold these non-milking cows to butchers. “Probably no one has sold as many cattle to butchers as they did,” she added.