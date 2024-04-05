Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has come under fire from the family members of Sardar Bhagat Singh for appropriating a photograph of the iconic freedom fighter for its political shenanigans.

Bhagat Singh’s grandson Yudhvinder Singh released a statement to slam the party after a video of Sunita Kejriwal, Aam Aadmi Party’s national convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s wife surfaced on social media. The video featured pictures of Bhagat Singh and Dr BR Ambedkar alongside a photoshopped image of Arvind Kejriwal ‘behind bars’.

He stated, “I watched a video of Sunita Kejriwal that caused us immense distress and displeasure because it attempted to equate Arvind Kejriwal to the two great leaders, Bhagat Singh and BR Amdebdar by placing his portrait next to theirs. We believe it was inappropriate. All I want to say is that it was wrong for the Aam Aadmi Party to do such a thing. Moreover, no politician should ever draw comparisons between themselves and BR Ambedkar or Bhagat Singh. Keep the politics to yourself only and there is no problem with it.”

He further mentioned, “However, avoid comparing oneself with such prominent individuals. All we can do is endeavour to tread their path. Responses are coming in from throughout India. The comparison of Arvind Kejriwal with Bhagat Singh and BR Amdebdar has infuriated a lot of their followers. It was unacceptable to the people. I’ll caution the Aam Aadmi Party not to repeat it in the future.”

Notably, the Bharatiya Janata Party has also slammed AAP for its political antics. “Kejriwal is a corruption accused and by putting up his photograph between those of patriots such as Shaheed-e-Azam (Bharat Singh) and Dr Ambedkar, the AAP has insulted their dignity. They have crossed all the limits. What kind of patriot Arvind Kejriwal is as they claim? He has just looted and destroyed Delhi,” charged Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva.

Arvind Kejriwal was arrested on 21st March by the Enforcement Directorate in connection to the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy scam after he had ignored nine summons issued to him by the agency.

Sunita Kejriwal’s shenanigans ever since AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest

Since Kejriwal’s arrest, his wife Sunita Kejriwal has been making frequent appearances before the public to garner sympathy for her scam-tainted husband. As part of her latest shenanigans, Sunita Kejriwal shared a video where a fake image of Arvind Kejriwal ‘behind bars’ has been added along with the portraits of Bhagat Singh and Ambedkar in what appears to be the CM’s home office.

#WATCH | Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's wife, Sunita Kejriwal issues a video statement on behalf of him for the MLAs of Delhi.

She says, "Arvind Kejriwal has sent a message to all MLAs. "Just because I am in jail, the people of Delhi should not suffer in any way. Every MLA should… pic.twitter.com/htOouPYJhX — ANI (@ANI) April 4, 2024

In her first video message to Delhi voters on behalf of her husband, Sunita Kejriwal claimed that only Kejriwal’s body is in jail, but his spirit is roaming freely among voters. She even claimed that if the people of Delhi close their eyes and try to ‘feel’ him, they can feel him around them in close proximity.

That claim triggered a meme fest on social media with people saying it sounded like a horror movie.

In her next video, Sunita Kejriwal claimed that the people of Delhi are keeping Vrat for her husband and asked the people of Delhi to send their blessings for Arvind Kejriwal through a WhatsApp number.