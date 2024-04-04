In her latest dramatic message to the Delhi voters, AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal’s wife has shared a video where a fake image of Arvind Kejriwal ‘behind bars’ has been added along with the portraits of Bhagat Singh and Ambedkar in what appears to be the CM’s home office.

#WATCH | Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's wife, Sunita Kejriwal issues a video statement on behalf of him for the MLAs of Delhi.

She says, "Arvind Kejriwal has sent a message to all MLAs. "Just because I am in jail, the people of Delhi should not suffer in any way. Every MLA should… pic.twitter.com/htOouPYJhX — ANI (@ANI) April 4, 2024

In the latest message, Sunita Kejriwal is heard saying that even though her husband and current Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal is in jail, he has not forgotten the people of Delhi and has sent a message to all AAP MLAs. The CM’s message to the AAP MLAs is, “Every MLA should visit their area every day and discuss people’s problems and sort them out.”

Arvind Kejriwal’s so-called message to his party MLAs is, “do your basic job”. But somehow, Sunita Kejriwal presented it as not the basic job that MLAs are anyways expected to do, but a grand benevolence from Kejriwal showing his MLAs need reminding that they should be in touch with their voters.

The sudden appearance of the ‘jailed’ Kejriwal portrait has netizens surprised. Some asked if AAP is now officially putting Kejriwal at the same level as Bhagat Singh and Ambedkar. The badly edited photo shows Kejriwal in a blue shirt, with photoshop ‘bars’ added before his face.

Though the Delhi CM is actually in jail, the ‘behind the bars’ photo is an obvious photoshop because camerapersons aren’t allowed inside Tihar to take special portrait pictures of politicians in their jail cells.

Kejriwal ka darza ab Bhagat Singh aur Ambedkar ke barabar ho gaya hai. Ye shayad unse bhi ooncha kyuki photo dono ke beech me lagaya gaya hai. Samast samaaj ko badhaai. — THE SKIN DOCTOR (@theskindoctor13) April 4, 2024

Sunita Kejriwal’s earlier ‘messages’ have also been weird

In her first video message to Delhi voters on behalf of her husband, Sunita Kejriwal had claimed that only Kejriwal’s body is in jail, but his spirit is roaming freely among voters. She even claimed that if the people of Delhi closed their eyes and try to ‘feel’ him, they can feel him around them in close proximity.

That claim triggered a meme fest on social media with people saying it sounded like a horror movie.

In her next video, Sunita Kejriwal claimed that the people of Delhi are keeping Vrat for her husband and asked the people of Delhi to send their blessings for Arvind Kejriwal through a WhatsApp number.