Thursday, April 4, 2024
HomeNews ReportsAAP's latest video: Sunita Kejriwal speaks with fake image of 'jailed Kejriwal', her scam-accused...
Editor's picksNews ReportsPolitics
Updated:

AAP’s latest video: Sunita Kejriwal speaks with fake image of ‘jailed Kejriwal’, her scam-accused husband, displayed with Bhagat Singh and Ambedkar portraits

The CM's message to the AAP MLAs is, "Every MLA should visit their area every day and discuss people's problems and sort them out."

OpIndia Staff
Sunita Kejriwal video message
Sunita Kejriwal's latest video, image via AAP's X handle
2

In her latest dramatic message to the Delhi voters, AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal’s wife has shared a video where a fake image of Arvind Kejriwal ‘behind bars’ has been added along with the portraits of Bhagat Singh and Ambedkar in what appears to be the CM’s home office.

In the latest message, Sunita Kejriwal is heard saying that even though her husband and current Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal is in jail, he has not forgotten the people of Delhi and has sent a message to all AAP MLAs. The CM’s message to the AAP MLAs is, “Every MLA should visit their area every day and discuss people’s problems and sort them out.”

Arvind Kejriwal’s so-called message to his party MLAs is, “do your basic job”. But somehow, Sunita Kejriwal presented it as not the basic job that MLAs are anyways expected to do, but a grand benevolence from Kejriwal showing his MLAs need reminding that they should be in touch with their voters.

The sudden appearance of the ‘jailed’ Kejriwal portrait has netizens surprised. Some asked if AAP is now officially putting Kejriwal at the same level as Bhagat Singh and Ambedkar. The badly edited photo shows Kejriwal in a blue shirt, with photoshop ‘bars’ added before his face.

Though the Delhi CM is actually in jail, the ‘behind the bars’ photo is an obvious photoshop because camerapersons aren’t allowed inside Tihar to take special portrait pictures of politicians in their jail cells.

Sunita Kejriwal’s earlier ‘messages’ have also been weird

In her first video message to Delhi voters on behalf of her husband, Sunita Kejriwal had claimed that only Kejriwal’s body is in jail, but his spirit is roaming freely among voters. She even claimed that if the people of Delhi closed their eyes and try to ‘feel’ him, they can feel him around them in close proximity.

That claim triggered a meme fest on social media with people saying it sounded like a horror movie.

In her next video, Sunita Kejriwal claimed that the people of Delhi are keeping Vrat for her husband and asked the people of Delhi to send their blessings for Arvind Kejriwal through a WhatsApp number.

Ayodhra Ram Mandir special coverage by OpIndia

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsSunita Kejriwal message, AAP video, Tihar Arvind Kejriwal
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
665,518FollowersFollow
41,600SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com