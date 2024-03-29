Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal would never have thought that one day his wife would give him a complex in the art of doing theatrics in politics. Much like Rahul Gandhi’s “Mohabbat ki Dukaan”, the Kejriwals have picked “Aashirwaad” as their catchphrase. After the custody of Arvind Kejriwal was extended till the 1st of April by the local court, his wife Sunita Kejriwal, issued another video statement on the 29th of March and launched a WhatsApp campaign titled ‘Kejriwal ko Aashirwaad’.

From elevating Arvind Kejriwal to the status of freedom fighter confronting the tyrannical Britishers to calling him the brother and son of all Indians, Sunita Kejriwal though a mere dramatis personae, is trying really hard to garner public sympathy for the AAP supremo. While Sunita Kejriwal extolled the Delhi CM for his display of ‘courage’ in the courtroom one wonders why Arvind Kejriwal could not muster this courage when ED was sending him summons for questioning in the liquor scam.

“Whatever he told the court yesterday, takes a lot of courage…freedom fighters used to confront the British like this. He is a true patriot…Arvind Kejriwal has challenged the most corrupt and tyrannical powers in the country…will you not support him in his fight? We are starting a drive from today – Kejriwal ko aashirvaad. You can send your blessings and prayers to Kejriwal on this number. You can also send whatever message you want. Kejriwal has put his stand in court, He is a true patriot. Partiotism is in his veins. Arvind has challenged the most powerful forces in the country, will you not support your brother in this fight ” Sunita Kejriwal said.

She even made a delusional claim that many people had phoned her and said they were fasting for Kejriwal’s release. “This is how much people love him. Send us whatever you want to say. Every single message of yours will reach him and he will love reading those. You need not be from AAP to write to him,” she said while acting like the actors in a soap opera.

This new subterfuge of emotional appeals, invoking Bhagat Singh and patriotism, apparently is nothing more than a tactic to seek media attention as well as deflect criticism for the corruption and scams the Aam Aadmi Party has allegedly engaged in. Notably, in a video statement on Wednesday, Sunita Kejriwal had gone overboard in her desperate effort to gain sympathy for Arvind Kejriwal as she said, “Kejriwal’s body is in custody, but the soul is free, close your eyes and feel him.” Such bizarre claims made by Kejriwal’s wife make one wonder if the Aam Aadmi Party’s “scriptwriter” is taking inputs from Bollywood family drama and horror movies.

While Sunita Kejriwal had claimed that her husband would provide the proof of the liquor scam case in the court on 28th March, the Delhi CM ended up playing the victim card and accusing ED of trying to ‘crush’ the Aam Aadmi Party.

It is interesting to note that during the court hearing on Thursday, Arvind Kejriwal himself addressed the court turning the courtroom into nothing less than a typical saas-bahu daily soap, being the “bechari bahu”. From repeatedly saying “let me speak” to seeking “Aashirwaad” from ASG SV Raju representing the Enforcement Directorate, the AAP supremo gave one of his best performances in many years.

While Sunita Kejriwal wants people to send her husband “aashirwaad” or any message they want to, netizens had a rather hilarious reaction to the Aam Aadmi Party’s latest gimmick. Or in another possibility, maybe the Aam Aadmi Party is trying to reach out to potential voters or influence them.

One “The Hawk Eye” wrote, “Should be jailed for extra term for taking Indian politics to the new level of cringe drama. This is crossing limits.”

Meanwhile, @MrSinha_ wrote, “Arvind Kejriwal married a perfect woman… She’s the same fraud dramebaaz as him… Here his wife is comparing him with freedom fighters.”

Interestingly, several X users have also shared screenshots of “aashirwaad” they sent on the WhatsApp number shared by Sunita Kejriwal for the said campaign. While several people sent out messages like “Kejriwal is a disgrace on Indian politics”, and “Aayega toh Modi hi”, the Aam Aadmi Party sent back an automated message from Sunita Kejriwal which reads, “Your message for Kejriwal Ji has been received. I will inform you after reading your message to him.”

While Sunita Kejriwal and the AAP are going to great lengths to portray Arvind Kejriwal as the modern-day Bhagat Singh and an unparalleled patriot, it is essential to recall that Kejriwal how peddled a conspiracy theory furthering Pakistan’s narrative, claiming that Pakistan carried out the Pulwama attack at the behest of the Modi government to help PM Modi in the upcoming general elections in May 2019.

“Pakistan and Imran Khan are openly supporting Modi Ji. It is clear now that Modi Ji has some secret pact wid them. Everyone is asking – did Pakistan kill 40 of our brave soldiers in Pulwama on 14 Feb just before elections to help Modi Ji?” Kejriwal had posted on X on 11th April 2019.

In another instance of his outpour of “deshbhakti” back in 2016, Kejriwal had demanded proof for the Surgical Strikes conducted by the Indian Armed Forces on terror camps located in Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir in the wake of the Uri terror attack.

AAP has become so predictable and repetitive in the victimhood tactics that people know in advance what theatrics the “Rajneeti badalne aaye hain” to “ghotale kar ke jayenge” party will play out following any of their leaders’ arrest be it Satyender Jain, Manish Sisodia or now Arvind Kejriwal. An OpIndia journalist’s predictions turning true in the case of Arvind Kejriwal and AAP’s subsequent moves can be read here.