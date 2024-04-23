Calcutta High Court warns it won’t allow polls in seats that witnessed communal violence during Ram Navami

Tuesday, April 23, 2024
Will recommend EC not to hold polls in such constituencies: Calcutta HC issues warning saying it won’t allow polls in seats that saw communal violence during Ram Navami

A petition is filed requesting that the NIA investigate the violence that happened on Ram Navami in Murshidabad.

OpIndia Staff
Image- India Today, Hindustan Times
10

The Calcutta High Court on Tuesday (22nd April) asked the West Bengal state administration to submit a report on the Murshidabad violence during Ram Navami and urged the Election Commission to postpone polls in Berhampur. The move follows a petition filed with the High Court.

“If people cannot enjoy and celebrate in peace, any festival, even for 8 hours, we will recommend Election Commission of India not hold parliamentary elections in such constituencies. If despite model code of conduct being invoked, two sets of people are fighting with each other, they do not have any right to vote their representative,” Calcutta High Court said.

The subsequent hearing in this case is planned for April 26th. The decision by the court reportedly comes a day after the state police filed an FIR about the violence and claimed that there were around 2000 Hindus and 400 Muslims at the spot during the incident.

Communal violence and political violence have been a constant concern in the state of Bengal.

While the nation marked the celebrations of Ram Navami, an attack on a Ramanavami Shobha Yatra was reported from West Bengal’s Rejinagar in Murshidabad district. As reported, the procession that started from Shaktipur School came under attack after the miscreants started stone pelting which led to a tense situation in the region.

Notably, Murshidabad has emerged as a major place for crude bomb-making ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. Police have recovered such bombs in several places in the area. The tensions were high after TMC Supremo and Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee alleged that there could be rioting on 17th April in the state when Hindus were slated to mark celebrations of Ram Navami. Notably, the incidents of violence against Ram Navami processions have reportedly come down this year. 

