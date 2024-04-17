Wednesday, April 17, 2024
HomeNews ReportsWest Bengal: Ram Navami Shobha Yatra attacked with stones and bombs in Murshidabad days...
CrimeNews Reports
Updated:

West Bengal: Ram Navami Shobha Yatra attacked with stones and bombs in Murshidabad days after Mamata Banerjee predicted riots on 17 April

Murshidabad has emerged as a major place for crude bomb-making ahead of the Lok Sabha elections

OpIndia Staff
9

While the nation is marking celebrations of Ram Navami, an attack on a Ramanavami Shobha Yatra has been reported from West Bengal’s Rejinagar in Murshidabad district. As per reports, the procession that started from Shaktipur School came under attack a few hours ago when miscreants started stone pelting which led to a tense situation in the region.

Not just stones, even bombs were hurled at the procession, injuring several devotees.

Following the incident, CAPF and police personnel were rushed to the spot and the authorities maintain that they have brought the situation under control. 

Sharing a video of the attack on the Ramanavami procession in Rejinagar, BJP IT Cell Head Amit Malviya slammed the Mamata Banerjee-led TMC government for failing to protect the Shobha Yatra. 

Taking to X, he wrote, “Mamata Banerjee is a blot on West Bengal. She, once again, failed to protect Ramanavami Shobha Yatras. Hindu devotees targeted in Rejinagar, Murshidabad. Hindus are a minority in this area. Just pointing it out, so that she doesn’t blame the Hindus for the attack on themselves..”

In another tweet, he blamed TMC Supremo’s provocative speeches for the recent attack on Ramnavami processions in Murshidabad. He also demanded the Election Commission of India to take notice of the ‘targeted violence’ against Hindus. 

He stated, “Mamata Banerjee’s provocative communal speeches are responsible for the attack on the Ramnavami Shobha Yatra in Rejinagar, Murshidabad. High time @ECISVEEP took note of Bengal Chief Minister’s irresponsible utterances, which are leading to targeted violence against the Hindus.”

Several X users have also shared videos of the Murshidabad incident. In these viral videos, miscreants can be seen pelting stones from rooftops at passersby and the Hindu religious procession. 

Notably, Murshidabad has emerged as a major place for crude bomb-making ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. Police have recovered such bombs in several places in the area. Yesterday, bombs hidden behind a wood mill in Rejinagar exploded due to intense heat, causing panic among people.

Earlier in the day, the Hindu Jagran Manch announced that it would take out 5,000 processions in West Bengal at ward or panchayat level in all the districts. The outfit, which is associated with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), has also scheduled grand rallies in Barasat, Siliguri, and Kolkata’s Burrabazar.

Reports say that in Kolkata alone around 5000 police personnel have been deployed are nearly 60 Ram Navami processions are likely to be taken out. The Howrah Police have deployed drones to monitor sensitive areas in Kolkata and Howrah. Police will also video-record processions. Police in Howrah and West Midnapore have instructed liquor shops and bars to close.

Notably, incidents of violence were reported in Howrah on the 30th of March of last year and extended to two other districts, North Dinajpur and Hooghly. Ten people were injured during the clashes.

As reported earlier, the Calcutta High Court on Monday (15th April) granted permission to the Vishwa Hindu Parishad and the Anjani Putra Sena to hold Ram Navami processions in Howrah on 17th April, subject to certain conditions. The state authorities sought to stop the procession and proposed an alternate route.

It is pertinent to note that tensions were high after TMC Supremo and Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee had alleged that there could be rioting on 17th April in the state when Hindus were slated to mark celebrations of Ram Navami. So far, the incidents of violence against Ram Navami processions have reportedly come down this year. 

Ayodhra Ram Mandir special coverage by OpIndia

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

Pakistan: Singh High Court orders interior ministry to revoke its order suspending social media platform X within a week

ANI -

Congress once again shields India’s enemies, insinuates recent Naxal encounter was fake: How it has been batting for Left-wing terrorists

Shraddha Pandey -

Floods in Dubai are not all doom and gloom: Read about climate experimentation and geoengineering, how humanity has been working to mitigate natural challenges

Paurush Gupta -

‘Ram Mandir in Ayodhya is uniting the nation’, says psephologist Pradeep Bhandari in his new book ‘Modi 3.0: Bigger, Higher, Stronger’

OpIndia Staff -

“The world must laugh at us”: Sindh High Court orders Pakistan to lift ban on social media platform X after Islamabad confirms suspicion of...

OpIndia Staff -

The story of Hercules: Bangladesh’s mysterious serial killer who hunted down rapists and punished them

Rukma Rathore -

Trending ahead of Lok Sabha elections: Who is Ravindra Bhati, independent candidate from Barmer currently in news for meeting anti-India elements

OpIndia Staff -

‘AAP Ka Ram Rajya’: How Kejriwal’s Aam Aadmi Party is trying to ride on the Ram wave after insulting Hindus, mocking Ram Mandir for...

Siddhi Somani -

How Modi Hacks EVMs, Part 8: Seminal 10 years with epochal events and decisions – from Ram Mandir to G20, Women’s Reservation Bill, NEP...

S. Sudhir Kumar -

‘Leave the institution if you don’t like it’: High Court rejects Muslim girl’s petition against prohibition on namaz in British school

OpIndia Staff -

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
665,518FollowersFollow
41,700SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com