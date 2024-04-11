On 9th April, a Muslim youth named Rahman threatened a married woman to hurl acid in her face for not befriending him. The incident transpired in the Dalanwala police station area of Uttarakhand’s capital Dehradun. He also tried to force the woman to sit on his bike. Initially, he had introduced himself as Aman to the victim. The accused has been arrested by the police.

On 28th March a married woman received a message which only stated, “Hello” from an unknown number on WhatsApp. When asked about the identity of the sender, the person introduced himself as Aman, the proprietor of a restaurant in Dubai. Aman claimed to have obtained her mobile number from her neighbour’s child. He told her that he had just come from Dubai to Dehradun and started compelling her to become friends with him, however, she turned him down.

He was unaffected by her denial and even threatened to kill himself by cutting the veins in his hands, to force her to talk to him. She eventually got fed up and revealed the entire story to her husband. The couple then planned to get the perpetrator apprehended by the authorities.

The woman told him that she was ready to meet him, and the man sent her a location for the meeting. The woman arrived at the place sent by Aman. Her spouse pulled up in a car a little distance away and started to keep an eye on things. Their plan was to engage the man in conversation and then call the police.

He arrived there on his motorbike after some time and unveiled that his real name was Rahman, but his friends call him Aman. He proposed to go somewhere else to talk and asked her to accompany him on his two-wheeler. However, the woman refused, making Rahman angry. He held her hand and tried to forcibly make her sit on his motorcycle.

When she continued to resist, he took a small vial from his pocket and said her that it was acid. He threatened to toss it in her face if she didn’t listen to him. She started to scream upon hearing this and her husband rushed to the spot. The culprit then began fighting with him and threatened to kill both of them. A crowd gathered there due to the commotion and rescued the woman. The police also reached the scene after learning about the incident and nabbed the accused.

The police have filed a First Information Report against him on the victim’s submission. Inspector Dalanwala Rakesh Gusain confirmed the action while talking to the media. Rahman hails from Bijnor, Uttar Pradesh. He is studying hotel management while residing in a rented home on Dehradun’s Sahastradhara Road.